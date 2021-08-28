Bulldogs cross country sweeps team titles at North Platte Invite

When North Platte runner Evan Caudy was asked about how he felt he did during the North Platte Cross Country Invite at Oregon Trails Golf Course in Sutherland, he hesitated a bit before answering.

“Going into this season, you always have bigger goals trying to do better than you did last year,” Caudy said. “It wasn’t exactly where I wanted to be, but I know this isn’t the meet that is as important. Going later into the year is where I definitely need to start getting where I need to be for district.”

While he may not have liked the time he got, Caudy did like the result. The Bulldogs senior won the North Platte Invite by 33 seconds over second place Daine Wardyn of Broken Bow.

Caudy led the pack of North Platte boys that placed five runners in the top 11 and won the boys title. Zarah Blaesi and Marissa Holm led the North Platte girls, who also won the team title, with second and third place finishes. The Bulldogs had four girls in the top 10.

“Good start to the year,” North Platte coach Jake Hasenauer said. “Evan went out there and didn’t really have anyone to run with, so running a (16 minute, 40 seconds) was good. Other four boys, had some fresh faces this year, and all looked aggressive.