Bulldogs girls soccer earns No. 4 seed in Class A state tournament

The North Platte girls soccer team earned the Class A No. 4 seed and will face No. 5-seed Omaha Marian in the first round of the state tournament.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at the Michael G. Morrison, S.J. Stadium in Omaha.

The brackets were revealed on Saturday following the end of the Class B district finals. The Lexington boys are the Class B No. 2 seed and the Lexington girls took the Class B No. 7 seed.

The Bulldogs won the Class A-4 District after knocking off both Fremont and Lincoln Pius X in 3-0 victories.

North Platte got off to a rocky start to the season after falling to Lincoln Southeast 3-1 in the opener and going 2-3 in its first five games. It then won 10 straight, including a shootout victory over Class B No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt. The Bulldogs finished their season 15-4.

North Platte went 2-2 against teams that reached the state tournament. The Bulldogs knocked off Skutt and Lexington earlier in the year, but fell to Lincoln East and Kearney.

North Platte has only given up 15 goals all year and has recorded 13 shutout victories. Gracie Haneborg is second in Class A in points with 73, fifth in goals with 29 and sixth in assists with 15.