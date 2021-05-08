 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bulldogs girls soccer earns No. 4 seed in Class A state tournament
0 comments
top story

Bulldogs girls soccer earns No. 4 seed in Class A state tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
North Platte girls soccer advances to A-4 District final with win over Fremont

North Platte's Gracie Haneborg beats out a Fremont defender and dribbles toward the goal during the Bulldogs' 3-0 win over the Tigers on May 1 in the first round of the Class A-4 District. 

 Jake Dreilinger / The North Platte Telegraph

The North Platte girls soccer team earned the Class A No. 4 seed and will face No. 5-seed Omaha Marian in the first round of the state tournament.

The game will start at 7 p.m. at the Michael G. Morrison, S.J. Stadium in Omaha.

The brackets were revealed on Saturday following the end of the Class B district finals. The Lexington boys are the Class B No. 2 seed and the Lexington girls took the Class B No. 7 seed.

The Bulldogs won the Class A-4 District after knocking off both Fremont and Lincoln Pius X in 3-0 victories.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

North Platte got off to a rocky start to the season after falling to Lincoln Southeast 3-1 in the opener and going 2-3 in its first five games. It then won 10 straight, including a shootout victory over Class B No. 1 seed Omaha Skutt. The Bulldogs finished their season 15-4.

North Platte went 2-2 against teams that reached the state tournament. The Bulldogs knocked off Skutt and Lexington earlier in the year, but fell to Lincoln East and Kearney.

North Platte has only given up 15 goals all year and has recorded 13 shutout victories. Gracie Haneborg is second in Class A in points with 73, fifth in goals with 29 and sixth in assists with 15.

Keeper Abby Orr and Haneborg both received player of the week honors for the state of Nebraska from United Soccer Coaches/Max Preps at various points of the season.

“They’ve risen to the occasion each time we’ve thrown a challenge their way,” coach Sarah Kaminski said following the A-4 District win. “They’re excited and ready to get there.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Nine major sports unions oppose voting rights curbs

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News