Bulldogs golf, Karsen Morrison finish runner-up at North Platte Invite

It’s not every day the Class A, B and C defending champions are at the same golf meet together, but at Lake Maloney Golf Club on Thursday, that was the case.
Scottsbluff (Class B), Broken Bow (Class C) and North Platte (Class A) faced off at the North Platte Invite, a rare occurrence for high school girls golf.
“We’ve seen Scottsbluff in an earlier meet and they’d beaten us,” North Platte coach Jim Orcutt said. “We got closer to them today, and we see them two more times. We gained a little bit on them.”
Scottsbluff’s Anna Kelley won the individual competition shooting 77, a performance that helped the Bearcats win the team title over North Platte by three strokes with 348.
Karsen Morrison led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish and a 79 after shooting 42 on the front nine, and teammate Abbie Jones shot an 81 to place fourth. Those two led the Bulldogs 351 total, good enough for second place. Kaylee Carlson shot 93, Hailey Matthews 98 and Emily Hanson 100 to round out the North Platte scoring.
Broken Bow finished third, led by Camryn Johnson’s fifth-place finish. Ogallala placed fourth and Lexington fifth.
“The conditions were tough because the wind, greens and pin position were pretty tough today,” Orcutt said. “So putting was a premium.”
Morrison’s second-place finished wrapped up a week that also saw her take home an individual title Tuesday at the Hastings Invite. While she struggled a bit on the front nine — Orcutt said she had about 20 putts, posting a 42 — she played much better on the back nine with a 37, the best back nine score of the day.
“She’s a very good putter normally. She wouldn’t tell you that today,” Orcutt said. “She’s also very consistent off the tee. Her long game’s solid. She hits a lot of greens, she hits a lot of fairways and she has the fewest putts on the team.
“She’s also a very gritty player,” Orcutt said. “She can struggle and still do what she did on the back nine today.”
Jones finishing in the top four is remarkable too. The North Platte No. 2 golfer scored a team-leading 39 on the front nine and added a 42 on the back nine.
Jones, who was the No. 4 on last year’s state championship team, stepped up to help fill the void departing seniors left and was only two strokes behind Morrison.
“We knew that both Abbie and Karsen are quiet individuals,” Orcutt said. “What I am encouraged about is that they have become leaders.
“Abbie struggled with some shots on Tuesday,” he added. “That wasn’t the best round for her, and she comes right back and really turns it around after a practice day (Wednesday). She’s become a better putter than she was last year or the year before as well.”
There’s also the added pressure of playing at the home course that Orcutt said could have thrown some of the players off on top of the wind, the greens and the pin position.
“There are some disadvantages, and we felt some of that today because you’re expected to win,” Orcutt said. “You’re expected to shoot your best score ever because it’s your home course. And that puts a lot of pressure on each individual player.”
Team results
1, Scottsbluff, 348; 2, North Platte, 351; 3, Broken Bow, 373; 4, Ogallala, 415; 5, Lexington, 417; 6, Cozad 433; 7, North Platte JV, 498; 8, Sidney, 501.
Individual results
(Top 15)
1, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 77; 2, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 79; 3, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 79; 4, Abbie Jones, North Platte, 81; 5, Camryn Johnson, Broken Bow, 84; 6, Nielle Heinold, Scottsbluff, 87; 7, Jessica Folchert, Ogallala 88; 8, Shae Williams, Scottsbluff, 91; 9, Reese Ribera, Ogallala, 91; 10, Zoey Salem, Lexington, 92; 11, Molly Custer, Broken Bow, 93; 12, Kaylee Carlson, North Platte, 93; 13, Addison Wilson, Scottsbluff, 93; 14, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 97; 15, Abbie Owens, Lexington, 98.