Bulldogs golf, Karsen Morrison finish runner-up at North Platte Invite

Morrison’s second-place finished wrapped up a week that also saw her take home an individual title Tuesday at the Hastings Invite. While she struggled a bit on the front nine — Orcutt said she had about 20 putts, posting a 42 — she played much better on the back nine with a 37, the best back nine score of the day.

“She’s a very good putter normally. She wouldn’t tell you that today,” Orcutt said. “She’s also very consistent off the tee. Her long game’s solid. She hits a lot of greens, she hits a lot of fairways and she has the fewest putts on the team.

“She’s also a very gritty player,” Orcutt said. “She can struggle and still do what she did on the back nine today.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jones finishing in the top four is remarkable too. The North Platte No. 2 golfer scored a team-leading 39 on the front nine and added a 42 on the back nine.

Jones, who was the No. 4 on last year’s state championship team, stepped up to help fill the void departing seniors left and was only two strokes behind Morrison.

“We knew that both Abbie and Karsen are quiet individuals,” Orcutt said. “What I am encouraged about is that they have become leaders.