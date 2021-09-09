Bulldogs volleyball drops home opener to GI Northwest

North Platte volleyball coach Clancy Hammond had a message for her team following its three-set loss to Northwest in the Bulldogs’ home opener: Sometimes, it’s just not your night.
“There are some nights where there is absolutely nothing you can do,” Hammond said. “It’s just we were off. We worked our tails off and still we were off.”
North Platte fell to Northwest 25-10, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday in what seemed like a lop-sided match, but was closer than the score showed.
Outside of the first set, the Bulldogs played the Vikings close, and almost squeaked out a set win in the second.
But that first set gave Grand Island Northwest most of the momentum early on, as the Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 run at the start. Kills from Carly Purdy and Kenzie Polk finally got some Bulldog points on the board, but Northwest’s lead was too large for North Platte to mount a comeback.
North Platte played a closer second set and had a 12-6 advantage before Northwest called timeout. The Bulldogs held onto that lead up until the 20s, and even had a three-point lead at 21-18 thanks to a Kylie Harvey kill and a Sedina Hayes ace.
When Northwest tied it at 21-21, North Platte scored the next two points. The Bulldogs let up the following two points and called a timeout. Northwest used back-to-back kills to win the set at 25-23.
“When we serve well, and we were doing our job at the net, when our blockers were getting up and getting kills, it was good to see those things happening,” Hammond said. “Our focus lacked late in the set, obviously, but those are things we can still continue to work on. There are still positives to pull out of that, and we have work to do.”
North Platte kept the third set close at the beginning, but Northwest pulled away after taking a 7-6 lead. The Vikings scored five of the next six points and created enough separation that the Bulldogs couldn’t come back.
A 5-0 run to push the score to 21-12 proved too great to overcome, and the Bulldogs fell in the third set 25-17.
“They really used their middles really well,” Hammond said. “We had a hard time getting our middle quick in the middle to block, so that part was pretty difficult. They did a good job blocking our outsides. We had a hard time eluding them at the net. They knew where we were going every time, so that was something else we struggled with tonight.”