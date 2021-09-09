Bulldogs volleyball drops home opener to GI Northwest

North Platte volleyball coach Clancy Hammond had a message for her team following its three-set loss to Northwest in the Bulldogs’ home opener: Sometimes, it’s just not your night.

“There are some nights where there is absolutely nothing you can do,” Hammond said. “It’s just we were off. We worked our tails off and still we were off.”

North Platte fell to Northwest 25-10, 25-23, 25-17 on Thursday in what seemed like a lop-sided match, but was closer than the score showed.

Outside of the first set, the Bulldogs played the Vikings close, and almost squeaked out a set win in the second.

But that first set gave Grand Island Northwest most of the momentum early on, as the Vikings jumped out to a 12-0 run at the start. Kills from Carly Purdy and Kenzie Polk finally got some Bulldog points on the board, but Northwest’s lead was too large for North Platte to mount a comeback.

North Platte played a closer second set and had a 12-6 advantage before Northwest called timeout. The Bulldogs held onto that lead up until the 20s, and even had a three-point lead at 21-18 thanks to a Kylie Harvey kill and a Sedina Hayes ace.