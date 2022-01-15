Bulldogs wrestling wins Trojan Border Wars

» Ethan Jackson went 6-1 at 132 pounds, pinning Teagan Berdan of Natrona County, Manny Lopez of Broomfield, Zach Green of Rapid City Central, Ethan Keffer of Renegade and Kaden Wise of Sidney/Fairview. He also beat Treyson Davilla of Kelyl Walsh.

» Lathen Huntsman went 6-1 at 138 and 145 pounds, pinning Will Abrams of Broomfield, Tyler Besmer of Rapid City Central, Jack Wilson of Kelly Walsh and earning a 12-7 victory over Aaron See of Sidney/Fairview.

» Ryan Fox also went 6-1 at 145 and 152 pounds. He pinned Wyatt Keuth of Broomfield, Joseph Lee Samali of Rapid City Central and Thomas Goodman of Renegade.

» Hayden Brauer went 5-2 at 152 and 160 pounds with pins of Weston Needham of Douglas, Giovanni Lucchi of Kelly Walsh, Samson Eschenbrenner of Renegade and Jay Laszlo of Broomfield.

» Brock Robles went 5-2 at 160 and 170 pounds, earning pins over Tucker Sides of Natrona County, Sawyer Saucerman of Rapid City Central and Shane Wolfe of Renegade.

» Xavier Albertson went 6-1 at 195 pounds, pinning T.K. Stinson of Douglas, Nathan Romo of Sidney/Fairview, Morgan Watt of Broomfield and Zach Jones of Kelly Walsh. He also earned a 6-2 decision over Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central.