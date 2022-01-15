Bulldogs wrestling wins Trojan Border Wars

CASPER, Wyo. — North Platte rolled its way to the 2022 Trojan Border Wars title at Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, Wyoming, on Saturday.
The Bulldogs went 7-0, beating Sidney/Fairview (Mont.) 39-38, Renegade (Wyo.) 79-0, Broomfield (Colo.) 56-21, Kelly Walsh (Wyo.) 56-13, Douglas (Wyo.) 48-27, Natrona County (Wyo.) 40-39 and Rapid City Central (S.D.) 63-18.
Notable Bulldog performances Saturday include:
» Luke Rathjen went 7-0 at 182 pounds with pins over Brody Knapp of Rapid City Central, Gabe Lopez of Renegade, Kael Matthews of Douglas and Noah Sides of Natrona County. He also earned decisions over Andrew Bessey of Kelly Walsh and Conner Tanner of Broomfield.
» Vince Genatone went 6-0, winning a pair of matches at heavyweight and four matches at his typical 220 pounds. Genatone pinned Kane Wirkus of Rapid City, Caleb Keinke of Sidney/Fairview, Colby Harlin of Natrona County, Bode Hogan of Broomfield and Carter Archuleta of Douglas. Filling in for Genatone at 220, Peyton Dimmitt went 3-0.
» Jace Kennel went 6-1 at 120 pounds, pinning Edgar Sosa of Douglas, Beau Rindahl of Sidney/Fairview, Jameson Siemens of Natrona County and Caleb Elton of Kelly Walsh. He also earned a 17-5 major decision victory over Luther Morrison of Renegade.
» Ethan Jackson went 6-1 at 132 pounds, pinning Teagan Berdan of Natrona County, Manny Lopez of Broomfield, Zach Green of Rapid City Central, Ethan Keffer of Renegade and Kaden Wise of Sidney/Fairview. He also beat Treyson Davilla of Kelyl Walsh.
» Lathen Huntsman went 6-1 at 138 and 145 pounds, pinning Will Abrams of Broomfield, Tyler Besmer of Rapid City Central, Jack Wilson of Kelly Walsh and earning a 12-7 victory over Aaron See of Sidney/Fairview.
» Ryan Fox also went 6-1 at 145 and 152 pounds. He pinned Wyatt Keuth of Broomfield, Joseph Lee Samali of Rapid City Central and Thomas Goodman of Renegade.
» Hayden Brauer went 5-2 at 152 and 160 pounds with pins of Weston Needham of Douglas, Giovanni Lucchi of Kelly Walsh, Samson Eschenbrenner of Renegade and Jay Laszlo of Broomfield.
» Brock Robles went 5-2 at 160 and 170 pounds, earning pins over Tucker Sides of Natrona County, Sawyer Saucerman of Rapid City Central and Shane Wolfe of Renegade.
» Xavier Albertson went 6-1 at 195 pounds, pinning T.K. Stinson of Douglas, Nathan Romo of Sidney/Fairview, Morgan Watt of Broomfield and Zach Jones of Kelly Walsh. He also earned a 6-2 decision over Jaxon Morrison of Rapid City Central.
» Carter Butterfield went 4-1 at 285 pounds, pinning Logan Bouissey of Natrona County and Trent Shaver of Broomfield, and earning an 8-2 decision over Jack Worthington of Renegade.
Team results
1, North Platte. 2, Natrona County. 3, Sidney/Fairview. 4, Douglas. 5, Broomfield. 6, Kelly Walsh. 7, Rapid City Central. 8, Renegade.
Round 1
Douglas def. Kelly Walsh 63-18.
Natrona County def. Rapid City Central 73-3.
North Platte def. Sidney / Fairview 39-38.
Broomfield def. Renegade 60-9.
Round 2
Broomfield def. Kelly Walsh 52-18.
Natrona County def. Douglas 51-25.
Sidney / Fairview def. Rapid City Central 60-18.
North Platte def. Renegade 79-0.
Round 3
Kelly Walsh def. Rapid City Central 44-20.
Natrona County def. Sidney / Fairview 41-24.
Douglas def. Renegade 69-12.
North Platte def. Broomfield 56-21.
Round 4
North Platte def. Kelly Walsh 56-13.
Natrona County def. Broomfield 57-12.
Sidney / Fairview def. Douglas 48-36.
Rapid City Central def. Renegade 39-34.
Round 5
Sidney / Fairview def. Kelly Walsh 39-27.
Natrona County def. Renegade 81-0.
Broomfield def. Rapid City Central 47-27.
North Platte def. Douglas 48-27.
Round 6
Kelly Walsh def. Renegade 55-18.
North Platte def. Natrona County 40-39.
Sidney / Fairview def. Broomfield 48-21.
Douglas def. Rapid City Central 57-18.
Round 7
Natrona County def. Kelly Walsh 51-24.
Douglas def. Broomfield 46-30.
Sidney / Fairview def. Renegade 54-18.
North Platte def. Rapid City Central 63-18.