Burwell tops DCS 58-44 to finish third at state in Class D1 boys

LINCOLN — Dillon Critel scored 15 points, and three other Longhorns finished in double digits as the Burwell boys basketball team defeated Dundy County-Stratton 58-44 on Wednesday in the Class D1 third place game.

“I thought we had a really good season. I’m not going to lie, it’s really hard to get up from this game,” Dundy County-Stratton coach Kris Freeland said. “I thought we gave a good effort … I wouldn’t say great. We were eight minutes from going to the finals, and that was what our goal was and it’s kind of a letdown when you come this far. I thought we battled really well.

“It’s just kind of a weird feeling, but fourth at state is nothing to shake your head about.”

Carter Mann finished with 13, Hans Gideon scored 12 and Wryder Svoboda added 11. Nolan Burrell and Quade Myers led Dundy County-Stratton with 11 points each, and Jackson Kerchal added nine.

“I’m excited for the future and kind of disappointed we got fourth, but I think we represented our conference well,” Freeland said. “It just wasn’t the way we wanted it.”

No matter how close the Tigers got to catching the Longhorns, Burwell always had an answer to create some separation. Burrell pulled Dundy County-Stratton to within one at 14-13 in the first quarter after converting on an and-1, but Burwell responded with 3 to go back up by four.

When the Tigers opened the second quarter by cutting the deficit to two, the Longhorns went on a 16-3 run to extend their lead to 33-18. Burwell went into halftime up 33-22.

Dundy County-Stratton opened the second half with a seven-point run to pull to within four at 33-29, but Burwell soon pushed its lead back up to 10 at 40-30, and both teams traded points for the rest of the quarter.

The fourth quarter followed suit, as DCS never cut the deficit past seven. Burwell kept its lead around 10 points for most of the frame and pulled out the 58-44 win.

“I’m proud of these guys,” Freeland said. “These seniors that are going are going to leave a big hole, and we’re going to have to find a way. We have four solid returners, and I have some kids to step up and we’re going to see what we can do next year.”

Burwell (58)

Dillon Critel 15, Carter Mann 13, Hans Gideon 12, Wryder Svoboda 11, Titus Gideon 5, Devin Konicek 2.

Dundy County-Stratton (44)

Nolan Burrell 11, Quade Myers 11, Jackson Kerchal 9, Andrew Englot 4, Cheve Lutz 4, Mark Nelms 2, Alex Englot 2, Crobin Horner 1.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.