Carter Kelley hits game-winner as North Platte boys, girls beat Norfolk

Carter Kelley drained a game-winning 3 with six seconds left in overtime as the North Platte boys basketball team defeated Norfolk 66-64 Saturday in North Platte.

“We did a really, really great job of finding a way and hitting a big shot that means a lot to the team,” North Platte coach Matt Kaminski said. “Obviously we want to clean up our defense and play a little bit better, but I thought we overcame a lot of adversity tonight with foul trouble and foul situation and a physical game. I thought we managed that well too.”

The game also marked River Johnston’s 1,000th career point, which came on a pair of free throws in the first quarter.

“He’s only the third player to get to 1,000,” Kaminski said. “He’s been productive consistently since his freshman year. The thing that you respect so much about him is he’s an unbelievable teammate and an unbelievable worker.”

Kelley finished with a team-high 19 points, followed by Johnston’s 18, Lance Gifford’s 12 and Jesse Mauch’s nine.

Norfolk’s Jack Borgmann led all scorers with 33 points, and Easton Sullivan added 16.

Neither team had the edge in the first half. The most a team led by was five when Norfolk took a 15-10 lead following a Sullivan 3.

Gifford made a 3 of his own right after, and a Daniel Shea basket tied the game at 15-15. Norfolk later took a 17-16 lead into the second quarter.

The lead changed five times in the second quarter, but North Platte finished the frame strong with a 7-0 run to take a 33-27 lead into halftime.

North Platte opened the third quarter with a 6-2 run that increased the Bulldog lead to 10. North Platte hovered around that 10-point advantage for most of the frame until a 10-2 Norfolk run at the end of the quarter cut the deficit to just two at 46-44.

North Platte held a lead for most of the fourth quarter, but Norfolk continued to chip away until it finally caught up at 57-57 to send the game to overtime.

The Bulldogs opened with a Kelley jumper that was met with a Norfolk 3. Both teams traded baskets until the final seconds of overtime.

Norfolk missed two free throws that would’ve put the team ahead by three points. Kelley made a deep 3 with about 6.6 seconds left to solidify the 66-64 win.

“I thought we stayed in the fight and we were gritty, just like we’ve been all year,” Kaminski said. “Kept giving ourselves chances."

GIRLS

North Platte 54, Norfolk 41

Abby Kaminski scored a game-high 19 points off the bench as the North Platte girls defeated Norfolk 54-41 Saturday in North Platte.

“I was happy with the effort that everybody played with and the discipline to do things right,” North Platte coach Tyson Hammond said.

Jaden Ouderkirk and Macie Freeze each scored eight points, and Emily Hansen added six.

Norfolk’s Cameryn Skiff and Tasha Eisenhauer each finished with 13 points, and Emerson Waldow scored seven.

North Platte and Norfolk traded points in the first quarter, and it wasn’t until the second when the Bulldogs started to take over.

The Bulldogs went on a 12-0 run to take a 28-18 lead, later going into halftime with a 30-21 advantage.

Both teams went back to trading points as North Platte ended the quarter with a 10-point lead at 41-31.

North Platte scored 13 points in the first quarter to close out the game 54-41.

“I thought we played well today,” Hammond said. “We’ve been getting better every day with what we’re doing. I thought today, defensively, we were able to create enough pressure that we didn’t allow them to be comfortable with the things that we did, and offensively, we executed very well. We got shots that we wanted, and we were aggressive at taking them.”

BOYS

North Platte (66)

Carter Kelley 19, River Johnston 18, Lance Gifford 12, Jesse Mauch 9, Caleb Kinkaid 4, Daniel Shea 2, Landon O’Brien 2.

Norfolk (64)

Jack Borgmann 33, Easton Sullivan 16, Braylon Owens 6, Chase Swanson 5, Coleson Barritt 4.

GIRLS

North Platte (54)

Abby Kaminski 19, Jaden Ouderkirk 8, Macie Freeze 8, Emily Hansen 6, Avery Zurn 6, Ellie Blakely 5, Winnie Haneborg 2.

Norfolk (41)

Cameryn Skiff 13, Tasha Eisenhauer 13, Emerson Waldow 7, Brynn Headlee 5, Abigail Ruda 2, Raina Andreasen 1.