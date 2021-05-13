Chase County girls and boys win C-9 District title

The scene was nearly identical in almost every track event at the Class C-9 District track and field meet in Sutherland on Thursday.

A Chase County runner took or maintained a lead as they neared the finish line, their Longhorn teammates cheered louder than anyone else and that runner usually crossed the finish line first. Sometimes, they did it without anyone around.

It’s also why both the boys and girls Chase County teams won the C-9 District title and sent 18 athletes to state next week. The boys scored 108.5 points, while the girls ran away with a score of 186. Multiple Longhorns also qualified in multiple events.

“Where do I even begin,” said Chase County’s Lucy Spady following the 1,600-meter race. “Our culture in our track team is very special and very encouraging. We’re all really there for each other, and I really feel the support.”

Spady was one of those multi-event qualifiers, having won the 1,600 and the 3,200 and she was a part of the winning 4x800-meter relay team of herself, Kora Weiss, Ali McNair and Jordan Jablonski.

While she didn’t feel she did as well as she could’ve due to a foot injury the last couple weeks, she still picked up three wins this week and will be representing Chase County next week.