Chase County girls and boys win C-9 District title

The scene was nearly identical in almost every track event at the Class C-9 District track and field meet in Sutherland on Thursday.
A Chase County runner took or maintained a lead as they neared the finish line, their Longhorn teammates cheered louder than anyone else and that runner usually crossed the finish line first. Sometimes, they did it without anyone around.
It’s also why both the boys and girls Chase County teams won the C-9 District title and sent 18 athletes to state next week. The boys scored 108.5 points, while the girls ran away with a score of 186. Multiple Longhorns also qualified in multiple events.
“Where do I even begin,” said Chase County’s Lucy Spady following the 1,600-meter race. “Our culture in our track team is very special and very encouraging. We’re all really there for each other, and I really feel the support.”
Spady was one of those multi-event qualifiers, having won the 1,600 and the 3,200 and she was a part of the winning 4x800-meter relay team of herself, Kora Weiss, Ali McNair and Jordan Jablonski.
While she didn’t feel she did as well as she could’ve due to a foot injury the last couple weeks, she still picked up three wins this week and will be representing Chase County next week.
“My two-mile actually went really well,” Spady said. “I wasn’t too far off my best time this season, so I’m pretty proud of that with having no competition or anything. I’m hoping that when I get to state, I can have some competition and I can really get that pace set with somebody.”
The Chase County girls featured two other three-time qualifiers. Chloe Dillan finished runner-up in the 100 and 200, then was a part of the winning 4x400 team. Jerzee Milner picked up wins in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and the 4x800 team.
Three girls won four events. Jablonski was a part of all three winning relay teams, and claimed first in pole vault. Kamrie Dillan won the 100 and 200, and ran with the 4x100 and 4x400 teams.
Then there’s Bryn McNair, who won the most individual events for Chase County after winning high jump to start the day before taking the 400 and 800 with ease, and racing in the 4x400.
“I’m a little bit nervous,” McNair, a sophomore, said. “First time being down there, but I just got to remember that I can do it.
“I think there’s going to be a little bit more competition,” she added. “More to push me, and I feel like I’m going to get PRs as well.”
The boys also had a successful day, with Dawson Mollender, Cedric Maxwell, Clay Meeske, Ryan Bernhardt and Chase Rowley qualifying for two events each.
Perkins County’s Colton Pouk also had an impressive showing in Sutherland, finishing second in the 800 and first in the 1600. He made it to state his freshman year, where he medaled with one of the relay teams.
“I’m just happy to get back there, get another experience and hope to medal,” Pouk said.
Sutherland’s Jon Peterka won the boys pole vault with a personal best height of 13 feet, six inches. His previous best was around 13 feet.
He had initially won with a jump of 12-11, but decided to go for a taller height. After failing his first two attempts but coming closs, he was successful on the last.
“It clicked at the right time,” Peterka said. “All this hard work paid off.”
Other state qualifiers from area schools include Perkins County’s Casey Hanson and Kaylie Potts; Hershey’s Matthew Bruns, Samuel Frame, and Elie Schmitt; Chase County’s Kade Anderson, Easton Fries, Kaylie Lotspeich and Brit Gockley; Sutherland’s Averie Harold, Carter Snyder, Chance Elwood and Conner Hogan; Chase County boys 4x100 team, Perkins County boys 4x100 team, Chase County boys 4x400 team, Perkins County girls 4x400 team and Hershey boys 4x800 team.