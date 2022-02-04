Chase County girls top St. Pat’s in rematch of SPVA semifinal

The defense was the same for the Chase County girls as it was in the first matchup of the season against St. Pat’s.

The difference on Friday night was the Longhorns execution on offense.

“I think we attacked (the basket) with a good deal of more variety in sets,” Chase County coach Randy Longoria said after a 46-31 win over the Irish. “We were kind of locked into a couple of looks last game (a 36-35 St. Pat’s win on Jan. 20 in SPVA semifinals). We were super diverse (on Friday). We probably ran 10 or 11 different sets, just mixing them in and trying to keep (St. Pat’s) off-balance.”

The Irish earned a split on the night between the two schools as St. Pat’s rolled to a 68-36 victory in the boys matchup.

The Chase County girls (16-6) led by five points at the break and then outscored the Irish 16-5 in the third quarter to break the game open.

The Longhorns’ Bryn McNair scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers to give Chase County a 25-12 cushion roughly midway through the third.