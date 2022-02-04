Chase County girls top St. Pat’s in rematch of SPVA semifinal

The defense was the same for the Chase County girls as it was in the first matchup of the season against St. Pat’s.
The difference on Friday night was the Longhorns execution on offense.
“I think we attacked (the basket) with a good deal of more variety in sets,” Chase County coach Randy Longoria said after a 46-31 win over the Irish. “We were kind of locked into a couple of looks last game (a 36-35 St. Pat’s win on Jan. 20 in SPVA semifinals). We were super diverse (on Friday). We probably ran 10 or 11 different sets, just mixing them in and trying to keep (St. Pat’s) off-balance.”
The Irish earned a split on the night between the two schools as St. Pat’s rolled to a 68-36 victory in the boys matchup.
The Chase County girls (16-6) led by five points at the break and then outscored the Irish 16-5 in the third quarter to break the game open.
The Longhorns’ Bryn McNair scored 10 of her game-high 20 points in the quarter, including back-to-back 3-pointers to give Chase County a 25-12 cushion roughly midway through the third.
“She is one of the best players this area has seen. Period,” Longoria said. “Not in the last five years, or 10 years. Just period. She is one of the best players this region has seen in a lot of ways and she showed that tonight.”
Tonja Heirigs had 12 points to lead an Irish team that trailed from the start.
The Longhorns led 11-4 after the opening quarter, but the Irish (13-7) responded with six straight points to open the second.
Chase County then answered with six straight points as well.
“Defensively (Chase County) was really good and we struggled to score the whole game,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “Their pressure defense was making every possession tough for us.”
St. Pat’s 68, Chase County 36
Jack Heiss and Brecken Erickson scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, as the Irish won their 13th straight game.
“We’ve got great leadership on this team,” said St. Pat’s coach William O’Malley of his team’s streak. “That’s truly is what it takes to make sure everyone is at the right level of intensity and the right focus and approach game in and game out. You can’t have that without good leadership.”
Caleb Munson added nine points for the Irish (16-2). Keenan Cole had a team-high 11 points for the Longhorns (6-5)
The Irish led 19-6 after a quarter and built a 20-point lead before the break. St. Pat’s led by as much as 37 points in the second half.
“The thing that we preach to (the players) is have great defensive intensity,” O’Malley said. “If you’re really sharp defensively and have great intensity then you really give yourself a chance all of the time. These guys really believe in that.”
Boys
CHASE COUNTY (36):
Kade Anderson 6, Keenan Cole 11, Camron Lempke 2, Ryan Bernhardt 7, Ben Skeels 3, Tristan Jablonski 3, Jensen Olsen 2, Nick Rau 2.
ST. PAT’S (68)
Jack Heiss 16, Zarek Branch 2, Sam Troshynski 6, Connor Hasenauer 7, Will Moats 4, Jackson Roberts 7, Seth Engler 2, Brecken Erickson 15, Caleb Munson 9.
Girls
CHASE COUNTY (46):
Jerzee Milner 8, Jordan Jablonski 5, Morgan Peterson 7, Lucy Spady 4, Bryn McNair 20.
ST. PAT’S (31)
Jayla Fleck 4, Kate Stienike 4, Mae Siegel 6, Tonja Heirigs 12, Reese Fleck 2, Jenna Kimberling 3.