Chase County girls win Class C track and field title

The Chase County girls track and field team raced to the Class C state title Saturday at Omaha Burke behind the strength of its sprinters.

Kamrie Dillan’s 25.76-second performance in the 200 and Bryn McNair’s 57.16-second performance in the 400 highlighted the Longhorn day and put those two racers on the top of the podium. Both runners also were key pieces of the Longhorn 4x400-meter relay team that notched a third gold — along with Jordan Jablonski and Ali McNair.

The Longhorns scored 62 points on day two of the meet for a total of 68, besting day-one leader Hastings St. Cecilia by 13 points for the schools’ third girls track and field title in the last five state meets. 2020’s meet was canceled because of COVID-19. The Longhorns won back-to-back titles in 2016 and 2017.

The Longhorns also earned key points from Dillan’s second-place finish in the 100, Bryn McNair’s second-place finish in the 200 and third place finish in the high jump, and a second-place finish by the 4x100 relay team of Dillan, Jablonski, Jerzee Milner and Chloe Dillan. In addition, the 4x800 relay team of Jablonski, Ali McNair, Lucy Spady and Kora Weiss earned a bronze.