Chase County gives Yutan early scare in Class C2 quarterfinals

LINCOLN — Back in the State tournament for the first time in 17 years, a game Chase County squad gave second-seeded Yutan an early scare in Wednesday’s Class C-2 quarterfinal matchup.
The No. 7-seeded Longhorns looked to have upset on their minds early, jumping out to a 15-13 lead after one quarter to the delight of a fired up group of Longhorn faithful filling the double decker wood bleachers at Lincoln Northeast High School.
The teams battled back and forth for most of the second quarter when Brady Timm’s 3 put the Chieftans up 26-25. On the ensuing Longhorn possession, Cedric Maxwell used a slick shot-fake to get open in the paint for a layup and a 27-26 Chase County lead at the 2:30 mark of the second quarter.
Note that moment and time.
From that point on, Yutan’s offense sprung to life, while the Longhorns sputtered. Chase County mustered just four points over the next 10:30 of game time.
Yutan, which finished third in Class C2 last season, saw an opening and pounced.
The Chieftans finished the final 2:30 of the second quarter on an 11-0 run, including a triple at the halftime buzzer from Jake Richmond, giving the Chieftans a 37-27 lead at the break.
Yutan put the nail in the coffin in the third, outscoring Chase County 19-4.
Timm scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second and third quarters alone, while teammate Samuel Peterson added 16.
Maxwell was one of three Longhorns in double figures, leading the way with a team-high 12 points, while Keenan Cole had 11 and Mason Nordhausen 10.
“I think we were prepared early to guard (Timm) and then get out to their shooters,” Chase County head coach Chris Bartels said. “But, you know, with a player like Brady Timm, he’s eventually going to find his rhythm, and he’s incredibly hard to guard.”
Bartels credited his guys for their effort, but thought the early pace and the Longhorns’ lack of depth may have caught up to them.
“Our guys were prepared to fight, but we might have lost a little bit of gas as the game went along playing just six guys,” Bartels said. “But our guys played tough against a really good, well-coached team.”
Bartels credited his senior group for leading the program back to Lincoln for the first time since 2004 and 11th time in program history. He also hopes Wednesday was on-the-job training for his returners, and motivation for future Longhorns, as Bartels looks to replace a core group of five seniors.
“I was really, really happy that the seniors got this experience, because they’ve worked extremely hard to get here. They deserve to have an experience like this,” Bartels said. “The young kids know the program is in a good spot right now. I think we’ve got junior high kids that are excited about the game, and are going to work at it and I think we’ve got a bunch of underclassmen that is going to continue to work now that they have tasted this. I think we’re going to be pretty hungry to get back, and I don’t see why we can’t.”