Chase County gives Yutan early scare in Class C2 quarterfinals

Timm scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second and third quarters alone, while teammate Samuel Peterson added 16.

Maxwell was one of three Longhorns in double figures, leading the way with a team-high 12 points, while Keenan Cole had 11 and Mason Nordhausen 10.

“I think we were prepared early to guard (Timm) and then get out to their shooters,” Chase County head coach Chris Bartels said. “But, you know, with a player like Brady Timm, he’s eventually going to find his rhythm, and he’s incredibly hard to guard.”

Bartels credited his guys for their effort, but thought the early pace and the Longhorns’ lack of depth may have caught up to them.

“Our guys were prepared to fight, but we might have lost a little bit of gas as the game went along playing just six guys,” Bartels said. “But our guys played tough against a really good, well-coached team.”

Bartels credited his senior group for leading the program back to Lincoln for the first time since 2004 and 11th time in program history. He also hopes Wednesday was on-the-job training for his returners, and motivation for future Longhorns, as Bartels looks to replace a core group of five seniors.