Chase County volleyball sweeps Southwest, wins Sutherland Invite

“We tried to keep them off the net so that she’s not attacking us,” Lambert said. “And then we just saw her tendency to hit cross, so we parked our libero right on her line, and Chloe (Dillan) did a great job getting some digs on her.”

Southwest played the second set much closer, trading points up to a 9-9 tie. Chase County, though, started to pull away with a 6-0 run fueled by four consecutive kills from Acuna.

The Roughriders pulled to within one at 18-17 with a kill from Barnett, but the Longhorns captured the next four points to go up 22-17 and win the set 25-18.

“Our hitters got more confident as the day went on, and they kind of saw that if they stayed aggressive on the net, they would beat the block most of the time,” Lambert said. “So we just tried to stay aggressive on offense.”

Overton 2, St. Pat’s 1

Overton came from behind to beat St. Pat’s 18-25, 25-18, 25-23 to finish third at the Sutherland Invite.

The Irish went 1-2 on the day, first defeating Hitchcock County 25-14, 25-20 before losing to Southwest in the semifinals 25-20, 25-4.

First round

Chase County def. Sutherland, 25-15, 25-17