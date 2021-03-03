Class C1: Driven by sophomore standout, North Bend Central tops Broken Bow

Emanuel, a 6-foot sophomore, had seven points in the first quarter against double teams and defensive pressure in the paint.

NBC head coach Aaron Sterup was encouraged with how his squad handled its business in the quarterfinal.

“We knew (Broken Bow) would come with a lot of pressure and I was pleased with how we responded,” Sterup said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to everything in front of you, but I thought we handled it really well. When the other team is playing a zone (defense), having a lead really helps and allowed us to do what we want to do. We were kind of in that seat all day.”

Defensively, NBC held Broken Bow to just four first-half field goals and a season-low 29 points for the game.

“I don’t know if it was anything North Bend Central did, but we played like a team that hasn’t been (to state) in quite a few years,” Cooksley said. “Obviously, (North Bend Central) has an incredible team. For my money, I think we just played the state champions.”

Trailing 27-13 at halftime, it figured Broken Bow needed to make some hay early in the third to quell momentum and climb back within striking distance. Instead, Sydney Emanuel slashed and scored two of her game-total 12 points on the opening possession of the third quarter.