Class C1: Driven by sophomore standout, North Bend Central tops Broken Bow

LINCOLN — North Bend Central certainly looked the part of defending C1 champions on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
The No. 5-seeded Tigers (22-3) got a game-high 25 points from Kaitlyn Emanuel, and led start to finish in a 50-29 first-round victory over fourth-seeded Broken Bow (23-2).
For the Indians, Wednesday marked their third state tourney appearance and first since 2003. It also continued a four-year ascent as a program under coach Kelly Cooksley. That process came full circle after the game, as he spoke glowingly about a group of five seniors that were his first freshman class upon accepting the job.
“They were my first class when I got (to Broken Bow) and (Broken Bow) had come off back-to-back five-win seasons,” Cooksley said. “It started with a .500 record and we somehow won the conference tournament that year. They’ve just continued to grow, got to three straight district finals and are definitely pillars of our turnaround. I love them to death and I’d do anything for any of them. They’re incredible kids, incredible people and are definitely reasons we went from back-to-back five-win seasons to playing in Pinnacle Bank Arena.”
On Wednesday, however, it was North Bend Central’s experience, skill and poise that yielded an early 19-7 advantage in a game they’d be in control of throughout.
Emanuel, a 6-foot sophomore, had seven points in the first quarter against double teams and defensive pressure in the paint.
NBC head coach Aaron Sterup was encouraged with how his squad handled its business in the quarterfinal.
“We knew (Broken Bow) would come with a lot of pressure and I was pleased with how we responded,” Sterup said. “Sometimes it takes a while to get used to everything in front of you, but I thought we handled it really well. When the other team is playing a zone (defense), having a lead really helps and allowed us to do what we want to do. We were kind of in that seat all day.”
Defensively, NBC held Broken Bow to just four first-half field goals and a season-low 29 points for the game.
“I don’t know if it was anything North Bend Central did, but we played like a team that hasn’t been (to state) in quite a few years,” Cooksley said. “Obviously, (North Bend Central) has an incredible team. For my money, I think we just played the state champions.”
Trailing 27-13 at halftime, it figured Broken Bow needed to make some hay early in the third to quell momentum and climb back within striking distance. Instead, Sydney Emanuel slashed and scored two of her game-total 12 points on the opening possession of the third quarter.
Broken Bow battled for the final 16 minutes, but it was too little, too late as the Tigers finished the game outscoring the Indians in each quarter.
Kya Scott scored a team-high 13 points and was the only Broken Bow player in double figures.
Cooksley, who already won a state title this fall as coach of the Broken Bow girls golf team, has confidence in what’s going on right now with Indian athletics.
“Broken Bow was pretty wild this week, I’m not going to lie,” Cooksley said with a smile speaking on the excitement surround his team’s trip to Lincoln. “I tell you what, we’ve won state in girls golf, went to state volleyball, the football team (has been good). We call it ‘Bow’ mentum, and it just continues to keep growing.”
Broken Bow looks to replace five seniors, including Doane basketball commit Kali Staples next season, but returns its top two leading scorers, junior guards Kya Scott (13.8 ppg) and Kailyn Scott (10.2 ppg).
“We’ll be back,” Cooksley said. “We had to get the monkey of our backs just getting here and we finally figured out a way to do that. We’re going to keep getting better with some good young kids coming in and some good returners.”
NBC advances to the semifinal round where they’ll meet No. 8 seed Winnebago on Friday at 9 a.m. at PBA. Winnebago advanced by stunning top-seeded Grand Island Central Catholic, 48-46, by scoring a flurry of seven points in the final 1:07.
North Bend Central (50)