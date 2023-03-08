The Ogallala boys basketball team wasted no time jumping out to a sizable lead in its first-round matchup against Central City on Wednesday.

By the time halftime came, the Indians were already up by double digits and in full control of the game.

“I thought we did a good job coming out,” Ogallala coach Andy Gillen said. “Last year, we came out here and kind of got smacked right away, and we were never able to recover. So I was pretty happy that we came out. Pretty disappointed in our fourth quarter, but I thought for three quarters, we were pretty sharp.”

Jeron Gager scored a game-high 22 points as the Indians defeated Central City 67-46 in the Class C1 quarterfinals at the Devaney Center.

Harrison Caskey added 18 points for Ogallala and Race McClure finished with 10.

Kenai Kearney led Central City with 18 points, followed by Ayden Zikmund’s 14.

“Everybody’s good, so what you don’t want to do is have your backs against the wall right away,” Gillen said. “We really learned our lesson last year that you just can’t let a team get up on top of you. C1 is really good this year. I felt like coming in, all eight teams had a legit shot to win it.”

Ogallala never trailed against Central City. Gager opened the scoring with a basket, and the Indians went on a 12-4 run to start the game.

Central City made two big 3s to stay in the game, but Ogallala went into the second quarter with an 18-11 lead. Ogallala then extended that lead to 35-23 at halftime.

“We emphasize two things,” Gillen said. “We want to play extremely hard, and we want to play together. I feel like when we do that, we have a shot.”

The Indians held Central City to just eight points in the third quarter while scoring 22 points to take a 57-31 lead into the fourth quarter.

That’s when Central City found its rhythm a little too late. The Bison cut the deficit within 20 points midway through the quarter and held the Indians to just 10 points, but it wasn’t enough to catch Ogallala, as the Indians won 67-46.

Ogallala now faces the defending state champions Ashland-Greenwood at 10:45 a.m. on Friday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We’re a group that learned a lesson from last year,” Gillen said. “We understand that we’re not a team just stacked full of great athletes, we’re a bunch of average athletes that have to play extremely hard and have to play together. When they do that, it’s a special team.”

The Bluejays defeated Ogallala in a first-round matchup a year ago at the state tournament.

Ogallala (67)

Jeron Gager 22, Harrison Caskey 18, Race McClure 10, Caden Rezac 9, Sawyer Smith 4, Ryder Smith 4.

Central City (46)

Kenai Kearney 18, Ayden Zikmund 14, Ashton Gragg 5, Derek Pfeifer 5, Nathaniel Heins 2, Dylan Pfeifer 1, Clark Brown 1.