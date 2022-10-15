Class D1 and D2 playoff brackets revealed

The Class D1 and D2 first-round playoff matchups were revealed Saturday.

Thirty-two teams in each class are split between an east bracket and a west bracket for the first round only, then all the remaining teams are reseeded for the second round.

Every playoff game will be played Thursday.

In Class D1, No. 1 St. Pat's will host No. 16 Elkhorn Valley at 5 p.m., and No. 4 Sandhills Valley will play No. 13 Sandy Creek at 3 p.m.

No. 5 Hi-Line will host No. 12 Arapahoe at 7 p.m., No. 7 Perkins County will host No. 10 Ravenna at 7 p.m. and No. 15 Maxwell will play No. 2 Riverside at 6 p.m.

In Class D2, No. 1 Hitchcock County will host No. 16 Maywood-Hayes Center at 7 p.m., No. 4 Dundy County-Stratton will host No. 13 Axtell at 4:30 p.m. and No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford will host No. 15 Hyannis.

No. 9 South Loup will play No. 8 Kennesaw at 5 p.m. and No. 12 Mullen will play No. 5 Elm Creek at 5 p.m.