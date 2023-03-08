Hayden Kramer couldn’t be stopped in the first half of Maywood-Hayes Center’s first round matchup against Ansley-Litchfield.

Kramer scored 24 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Wolves used a fast start to dominate the Spartans in a 72-35 drubbing on Wednesday in the Class D1 quarterfinals at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

“We played really well. Shot the ball really well,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kolby Hamilton said. “Offense, it was maybe one of the best games we played offensively all year. Really proud of how they came out and really took it to Ansley-Litchfield. It didn’t look like we had any nerves whatsoever.”

The Wolves play the winner of Johnson-Brock and Howells-Dodge at 10:45 a.m. Friday at the Devaney Center.

Jeremiah Ingison scored 15 points for Maywood-Hayes Center, and Jonathan Pagel and Haydn Farr finished with seven each.

Leyton Rohde led Ansley-Litchfield with 15 points, and Luke Bailey scored seven.

Kramer scored six of Maywood-Hayes Center’s first eight points to help the Wolves go up 8-2. Then, he started shooting 3s. The first was in response to an Ansley-Litchfield 3 to extend the lead to 11-5.

The second came near the end of the quarter to put the Wolves up 17-6. MHC led 17-8 going into the second .

“We always talk about the importance of dictating the tempo and dictating the terms of the game,” Hamilton said. I felt like we didn’t sit back and allow them to kind of dictate the terms. We took it to them and tried to do what we wanted to do, and it was successful. The kids did a great job in executing the game plan.”

The Wolves scored the first eight points of the second quarter to extend their lead to 25-8. The Spartans never recovered.

MHC scored 20 points in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 37-16. The lead only grew from there.

The Wolves scored 17 points in the third quarter and held Ansley-Litchfield to 12. Maywood-Hayes Center then held the Spartans to just seven points in the fourth while scoring 18 to put the Wolves over the 70-point threshold for the first time since their 80-58 win over Perkins County on Feb. 17.

“What gives us the edge every night is our length and our athleticism,” Hamilton said. “It just makes it tough on teams to feel comfortable in the half court offense, and it lets us transition buckets that are more so in the second half than the first half. … Our length and athleticism I think really bothers a lot of teams.”

Maywood-Hayes Center (72)

Hayden Kramer 28, Jeremiah Ingison 15, Jonathan Pagel 7, Haydn Farr 7, Kyler Cox 6, Jhett Sellers 5, Gage Gerlach 2, Jaxson Anders 2.

Ansley-Litchfield (35)

Leyton Rohde 15, Luke Bailey 7, Jacob Heapy 5, Ryan Bailey 4, Zachary Loy 2, Ashton Behmerwold 2.