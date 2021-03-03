Class D1: South Platte falls in program's first visit to state tournament

LINCOLN — The longest postseason run in South Platte history came to an end on Wednesday in a 46-37 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic in the NSAA Class D1 quarterfinals.

Junior Lauryn Stanley and senior Autumn Dickmander scored nine points each as the Blue Knights attempted a late comeback that fell short.

“They just play really good in-your-face defense. A lot of pressure,” South Platte coach Andie Cheleen said. “We don’t have a lot of experience with that. Western Nebraska teams tend to play a lot of zone so we didn’t have the experience we needed.”

That lack of experience mixed with some nerves contributed to South Platte’s slow start. Cedar Catholic started the game on an 8-0 run due to some turnovers around halfcourt. South Platte’s Avery Hayward put the Blue Knights on the board, and later Haily Koenen converted on an and-1 to make it an 11-5 game after the first quarter.

Cedar Catholic extended its lead to 10 after making the first two baskets of the second quarter, but South Platte quickly cut it down to five. Both teams traded baskets until the end of the half when Cedar Catholic made an inside jumper to go into the break up 21-14.