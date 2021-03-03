Class D1: South Platte falls in program's first visit to state tournament

LINCOLN — The longest postseason run in South Platte history came to an end on Wednesday in a 46-37 loss to Hartington Cedar Catholic in the NSAA Class D1 quarterfinals.
Junior Lauryn Stanley and senior Autumn Dickmander scored nine points each as the Blue Knights attempted a late comeback that fell short.
“They just play really good in-your-face defense. A lot of pressure,” South Platte coach Andie Cheleen said. “We don’t have a lot of experience with that. Western Nebraska teams tend to play a lot of zone so we didn’t have the experience we needed.”
That lack of experience mixed with some nerves contributed to South Platte’s slow start. Cedar Catholic started the game on an 8-0 run due to some turnovers around halfcourt. South Platte’s Avery Hayward put the Blue Knights on the board, and later Haily Koenen converted on an and-1 to make it an 11-5 game after the first quarter.
Cedar Catholic extended its lead to 10 after making the first two baskets of the second quarter, but South Platte quickly cut it down to five. Both teams traded baskets until the end of the half when Cedar Catholic made an inside jumper to go into the break up 21-14.
“They have a ton of determination and a ton of grit,” Cheleen said. “They play hard all the time. We have that intense of practices a lot of times. We can’t ask for anything more, any better effort out of them.”
South Platte had one last push early in the third quarter when Mariah Koenen made a jumper to make it a 26-21 game.
Cedar Catholic responded with a 3, and after South Platte scored again, the Trojans pushed its lead back out to 10.
Cedar Catholic cruised to an easy win in the fourth quarter, matching South Platte point-for-point and shutting down any attempt of a Blue Knight comeback. South Platte’s Madison Cheleen hit a 3 in the final two minutes, but Cedar Catholic answered with three consecutive free throws.
This was the first year South Platte reached the state tournament, and while the Blue Knights didn’t get the result they wanted, Cheleen said there was still a lot for the girls to be proud of.
“I think they can be so proud knowing they were the first team in school history to (reach the state tournament),” she said. “And what they showed out there. We got down early and a lot of teams would’ve laid down and died thinking they were out of it. These girls never did that.”
South Platte (37)
Autumn Dickmander 9, Lauryn Stanley 9, Haily Koenen 5, Mariah Koenen 5, Avery Hayward 4, Madison Cheelen 3, Taylyn Bauer 1, Kerstin Brown 1.