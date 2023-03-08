St. Pat’s first-round matchup against Mead wasn’t pretty, but when it comes to the state tournament, only one thing matters: Moving on to the next round.

Brecken Erickson led all players with 28 points, including 20 in the first half, as the Class D1 top-seeded Irish defeated Mead 48-37 on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“They play with great effort,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “Everything wasn’t sunshine and roses, but they really persevered and did what they always do and just hung in there.”

St. Pat’s faces No. 5 Dundy County-Stratton, who defeated Elm Creek 63-55 on Wednesday. Tip-off is at 9 a.m. Friday. St. Pat’s won 65-60 when the two played earlier in the season.

“I think that familiarity helps some, but then you have to be able to do it,” O’Malley said.

Sam Troshynski added seven for the Irish, while Will Moats finished with six.

Francis Hebenstreit led Mead with 23 points. Beau LaCroix scored six.

Mead played St. Pat’s close for most of the game, tying it at 37-37. After a timeout, however, St. Pat’s went on an 11-0 run to close out the game as Mead struggled to make some much-needed 3s when it mattered most.

“We had a couple guys who are real leaders that just said, ‘Hey, we’re still going,’” O’Malley said. “‘We’ve got opportunities. We can do it.’ And I’m not sure we gave up another point after that.”

Mead never went away throughout and took advantage of Irish mistakes along the way. Hebenstreit’s six points led a first-quarter effort that saw the Raiders play with a lead for most of the frame.

Erickson scored nine points in the first quarter, which helped the Irish take an 11-8 lead near the end.

Erickson then scored the first three points of the second quarter to help the Irish go up 14-8. But Mead’s Luke Carritt made a 3 to keep the Raiders afloat.

Erickson scored the next basket, putting his point total at 14, but five straight points from Hebenstreit tied the game at 16-16.

The rest of the game followed the same pattern. No matter how many points the Irish scored, Mead always found a way to stay in the game. The Raiders never regained the lead, but for a majority of the game, Mead went toe-for-toe with the Irish.

At the end of the third, Mead only trailed by three at 33-30. With 5:39 left in the game, the Raiders tied the game at 37-37. At that point, however, the Raiders had nothing left.

“We did a good job of getting the ball inside to Brecken, and everybody has a good understanding that that’s where things have to start for us offensively,” O’Malley said. “Then we got good complementary scoring. We were able to get in the high post and hit a couple shots and a little bit in transition. Got to the foul line some. Just really outstanding contributions from everybody.”

St. Pat’s (48)

Brecken Erickson 28, Sam Troshynski 7, Will Moats 6, Andrew Brosius 4, Zarek Branch 3.

Mead (37)

Francis Hebenstreit 23, Beau LaCroix 6, Luke Carritt 3, Tristan Zwiener 3, Tytus Lee 2.