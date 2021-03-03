Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart knocks out Maywood-Hayes Center

Maywood-Hayes Center’s Jaycee Widener scored a team-high 19 points in her final game as a Wolf, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Fall City Sacred Heart. The Irish defeated the Wolves 42-31 in the first round of the NSAA Class D2 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star.
“They are complete athletes as well,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kim Stengel said. “Absolutely disrupting all sorts of things for us on offense. We were still able to muster up a nice first half, but the third quarter, we just came out and got a couple easy shots but couldn’t hit them.”
Widener played a big role in keeping Maywood-Hayes Center afloat in the first half. The Wolves’ senior tallied 12 of her team’s 16 points through the first 16 minutes.
Maywood-Hayes Center struggled for most of the first quarter. with Widener hitting both of the Wolves buckets and the Irish taking a 10-5 lead to the second.
The Wolves had their chances to close the gap in the second, and for the most part, they did. Stevie Handsaker brought Maywood-Hayes Center to within four points twice in the quarter, both on shots under the basket. Every time, though, FCSH responded and pushed the lead back out to six.
Widener finally got Maywood-Hayes Center into a one possession game at 18-16 after making back-to-back jumpers, but FCSH got one last basket before the half for a 20-16 lead.
“We wanted to try and isolate Jaycee in the paint to try and just get the ball to her, but our angles were terrible and we didn’t do what we needed to do on that,” Stengel said. “Always credit to the other team. That’s what they’re here to do, is to disturb our offense. And that’s what they did.”
FCSH shut down the Wolves in the third quarter, limiting them to just four points while scoring 12 of their own to go up 32-20. All Maywood-Hayes Center’s points came off free throws.
FCSH struggled early in the fourth, but the Wolves couldn’t capitalize on the cold shooting.
Maywood-Hayes Center brought the score to within 10 off two free throws and a Widener basket, but FCSH stayed ahead with free throws of their own until there wasn’t enough time for the Wolves to get back into the game.
“We started the game a lot more confident than we did last year here and definitely gave them a good ball game, which we were hoping for,” Stengel said. “The girls played tough and represented their team and all of their season’s hard work very, very well. I’m very proud of them.”
Maywood-Hayes Center (31)
Jaycee Widener 19, Ashlin Broz 6, Stevie Handsaker 5, Kiley Hejtmanek 1.