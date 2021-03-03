Class D2: Falls City Sacred Heart knocks out Maywood-Hayes Center

Maywood-Hayes Center’s Jaycee Widener scored a team-high 19 points in her final game as a Wolf, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Fall City Sacred Heart. The Irish defeated the Wolves 42-31 in the first round of the NSAA Class D2 quarterfinals on Wednesday at Lincoln North Star.

“They are complete athletes as well,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kim Stengel said. “Absolutely disrupting all sorts of things for us on offense. We were still able to muster up a nice first half, but the third quarter, we just came out and got a couple easy shots but couldn’t hit them.”

Widener played a big role in keeping Maywood-Hayes Center afloat in the first half. The Wolves’ senior tallied 12 of her team’s 16 points through the first 16 minutes.

Maywood-Hayes Center struggled for most of the first quarter. with Widener hitting both of the Wolves buckets and the Irish taking a 10-5 lead to the second.

The Wolves had their chances to close the gap in the second, and for the most part, they did. Stevie Handsaker brought Maywood-Hayes Center to within four points twice in the quarter, both on shots under the basket. Every time, though, FCSH responded and pushed the lead back out to six.