Class D2: Humphrey St. Francis tops Mullen in rematch of 2020 semifinal

“We were packing it in a little bit to try and help when Allison might drive, and we knew we were going to have to make a trade off on some of that stuff, and that’s what we did,” Svoboda said. “And they knocked them down, I give them credit.”

Weidner dictated play early, scoring six points in the Flyers’ 9-3 run to open the game. Mullen made back-to-back 3s to tie the game at nine, but Weidner’s layup and Kosch’s jump shot in the final minute of the first quarter gave St. Francis a 13-9 lead.

Things got worse for Mullen when Weidner and Kosch made consecutive 3s to open the second quarter. St. Francis dominated for most of the frame and built a lead as large as 15 midway through.

Mullen battled back, going to the break down 30-23 after Moore picked up four late points.

“I don’t think we had really a lot of nerves, but I think we had a little bit out of the gate,” Svoboda said. “We knew what to do. We have good players with experience, but they just settled into it.”

Mullen’s eight-point run helped control the pace in the Broncos favor for much of the third quarter. Samantha Moore hit a 3 to give the Broncos their first lead at 36-35.