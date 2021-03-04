Class D2: Humphrey St. Francis tops Mullen in rematch of 2020 semifinal

LINCOLN — The Class D2 semifinals had a familiar feel on Thursday morning. A pair of rematches from a year ago, Mullen against Humphrey St. Francis and Falls City Sacred Heart against Wynot.
This year, St. Francis’ star senior Allison Weidner scored 31 points, as per usual, and Mullen’s star senior Samantha Moore 28, as per usual.
But when the Flyers needed big shots in the second half, St. Francis’ senior Alissa Kosch scored three baskets that disrupted Mullen’s comeback bid. Kosch matched Moore with 28 points and helped St. Francis defeat Mullen 65-59 on Thursday in the Class D2 semifinals at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“I am so proud of them,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “We improved a lot. We learned from last year. They came out and were ready to win this game, and we just ran out of time. All the credit goes to Humphrey for being on top when the buzzer went off.”
It was Kosch who always had the answer for the Flyers.
When Mullen tied the game at 38-38 in the third quarter, Kosch hit a deep jumper and two free throws to push St. Francis up by four. Mullen’s Taylor Svoboda made a 3 in the fourth quarter to tie the game again, and Kosch responded with a 3 of her own.
When Mullen finally gained the lead on a Shelby Walsh layup with under a minute to go, Kosch made another 3 to give St. Francis the lead for good.
“We were packing it in a little bit to try and help when Allison might drive, and we knew we were going to have to make a trade off on some of that stuff, and that’s what we did,” Svoboda said. “And they knocked them down, I give them credit.”
Weidner dictated play early, scoring six points in the Flyers’ 9-3 run to open the game. Mullen made back-to-back 3s to tie the game at nine, but Weidner’s layup and Kosch’s jump shot in the final minute of the first quarter gave St. Francis a 13-9 lead.
Things got worse for Mullen when Weidner and Kosch made consecutive 3s to open the second quarter. St. Francis dominated for most of the frame and built a lead as large as 15 midway through.
Mullen battled back, going to the break down 30-23 after Moore picked up four late points.
“I don’t think we had really a lot of nerves, but I think we had a little bit out of the gate,” Svoboda said. “We knew what to do. We have good players with experience, but they just settled into it.”
Mullen’s eight-point run helped control the pace in the Broncos favor for much of the third quarter. Samantha Moore hit a 3 to give the Broncos their first lead at 36-35.
Weidner scored a quick 2 and a free throw for St. Francis before Svoboda tied the game at 38-38. Mullen struggled to get over the one-or-two possession hump for the rest of the third.
The Broncos fell even further behind when Kosch opened the fourth quarter with a 3. Moore’s back-to-back baskets pulled Mullen to within three, where it stayed for most of the final frame.
Mullen will face Wynot in the Class D2 third-place game at 9 a.m. Friday Lincoln Northeast.
“This senior class, they stepped up and were ready to go,” Svoboda said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”
Humphrey St. Francis (65)
Allison Weidner 31, Alissa Kosch 28, Emma Baumgart 2, Hannah Baumgart 2, Kylee Wessel.
Mullen (59)
Samantha Moore 28, Taylor Svoboda 10, Shelby Walsh 6, Brooke McCully 6, Hanna Marshall 4, Kylie Licking 3, Lindey Coble 2.
Sacred Heart 41,
Wynot 27
Falls City Sacred Heart defeated Wynot 41-27 in the NSAA Class D2 semifinals on Thursday in a low-scoring physical matchup that stayed that saw the Irish pull away in the fourth.
Wynot struggled in the final frame, only scoring four points and Sacred Heart quickly distanced itself with a six-point start to the fourth quarter. The Irish used a series of runs to go up by as many as 13 in the final minute of play.
The game took a slight turn in the first half when Sacred Heart’s Rachel Magdanz was taken out of the game with an ankle injury, as Wynot held a 12-8 lead. The Irish clawed their way back into the game, but a pair of baskets by Karley Heimes put the Blude Devils up 17-15 at the break.