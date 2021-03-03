Class D2: Samantha Moore, Taylor Svoboda lead Mullen to first round win in Lincoln

Samantha Moore and Taylor Svoboda each had 16 and Mullen defeated Exeter-Milligan 53-30 Wednesday in the NSAA Class D2 quarterfinals at Lincoln North Star in Lincoln.

Mullen faces Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“That’s a very good ball club, and a well-coached ball club,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “So we’ll have to bring our best stuff tomorrow for sure.”

Mullen clung to a small lead throughout the first half, with turnovers helping to keep Exeter Milligan within striking distance.

A Moore steal and layup gave her team an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.

A 7-4 run to start the second quarter put the Broncos up 18-12, but the Timberwolves responded with a run of their own to pull within one at 18-17.

Mullen’s Lindey Coble converted on a three-point play off a layup and a foul shot to push the Broncos up 21-17 midway through the second. Shelby Walsh and Kylie Licking capitalized on two turnovers in the final minute to give Mullen a 25-19 lead at halftime.