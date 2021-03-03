Class D2: Samantha Moore, Taylor Svoboda lead Mullen to first round win in Lincoln

Samantha Moore and Taylor Svoboda each had 16 and Mullen defeated Exeter-Milligan 53-30 Wednesday in the NSAA Class D2 quarterfinals at Lincoln North Star in Lincoln.
Mullen faces Humphrey St. Francis on Thursday at 9 a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
“That’s a very good ball club, and a well-coached ball club,” Mullen coach Clint Svoboda said. “So we’ll have to bring our best stuff tomorrow for sure.”
Mullen clung to a small lead throughout the first half, with turnovers helping to keep Exeter Milligan within striking distance.
A Moore steal and layup gave her team an 11-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
A 7-4 run to start the second quarter put the Broncos up 18-12, but the Timberwolves responded with a run of their own to pull within one at 18-17.
Mullen’s Lindey Coble converted on a three-point play off a layup and a foul shot to push the Broncos up 21-17 midway through the second. Shelby Walsh and Kylie Licking capitalized on two turnovers in the final minute to give Mullen a 25-19 lead at halftime.
“It really started the last (minute and 40 seconds) of the second quarter,” Svoboda said. “We picked it up intensity-wise. Turned them over, got to the rim. And just the energy from them in how we were playing defense, it was kind of what sparked us out of the gate in the second half. And we just kind of kept going.”
What Svoboda told his team at halftime worked. The Broncos held Exeter-Milligan to just seven points in the third and found Mullen found an rhythm on offense.
Mullen started the second half on a 11-0 run to take a 36-21 lead. A second third-quarter run, capped by Moore’s buzzer-beating 3 gave the Broncos a 45-26 lead at the end of the third.
Svoboda and Moore carried Mullen in the fourth while the Broncos held the Timberwolves to just four offensive points.
“We just reminded them what it’s going to take to win, and that’s the basic stuff like rebounding and aggression on defense, and just working hard,” Svoboda said. “I got a lot of seniors. They know. They’ve heard it enough. So they responded really well, came out and kept that energy going.”
Mullen (53)
Samantha Moore 16, Taylor Svoboda 16, Kylie Licking 8, Brooke McCully 8, Lindey Coble 3, Shelby Walsh 2.