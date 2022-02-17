Classes B, C and D: State wrestling round up

As the iconic phrase, “Let’s Wrestle!” flew through the air of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, dozens of area grapplers took to the mats for the first sessions of the 2022 Nebraska State Activities Association Wrestling Championships.
After last year’s more subdued, masked-up and socially distanced state tournament, this year’s Big Show was loud, full of energy, and full of wrestlers and their fans.
Class B
Dawson County had a strong showing in Class B with Cozad qualifying six wrestlers, Lexington four, and Gothenburg a lone heavyweight. Ogallala brought three boys to Omaha, as well.
In the 152-pound bracket, last year’s state champion at 152, Cameron Zink (49-6) of Ogallala, was defeated in quarterfinals by Cade Ziola (34-2) of Omaha Skutt Catholic. The other upset at 152 was Hayden Russman (38-4) of Cozad, who was defeated in the quarterfinals by Yoan Camejo (31-10) of Blair.
Cozad’s Isaac White (35-0) remains one of seven undefeated wrestlers in Class B with easy wins over Gage Guenther (21-14) of Omaha Skutt Catholic and Riley Eickmeier (39-10) of Columbus Scotus. White is the favorite by all Nebraska polls to take gold in the 170-pound bracket.
Lexington brothers freshman 106-pounder Daylen Naylor (31-10) and junior 120-pounder Daven Naylor (35-10) each picked up a loss on the day. Daven Naylor won his first match with a pin in 3 minutes, 14 seconds over Colin Kennedy of Aurora, but lost 5-4 against Robert Nelson of Aurora in the quarterfinals.
Gothenburg’s lone wrestler, Jacob Olson (26-10), fell to Sawyer Bumgarner (42-4) of Broken Bow.
Class C
Ethan Elliott (34-5) a 106-pound freshman from Hershey made easy work of his first two opponents to put him in the finals on Friday. He pinned Kindell Schindler (28-12) of David City in 2:52 and then pinned Dalton Lovejoy (28-18) of Central City in 3:00.
Next he faces Robbie Fisher (43-1) of Crofton/Bloomfield, who Elliott has lost two twice already this year — at Burwell and Central City.
Coach Dustin Elliott isn’t worried, though.
“We’ve lost to good kids before and came back and beat ’em later,” he said. “He’s mentally strong in that aspect.”
Hershey’s other qualifier, Kaden Thompson (30-9), struggled in the first round and ran out of gas at 5:40 to get stuck by Rowan Jarosik (33-13) of South Central Nebraska Unified School District. He faces Dominic Roth of Lincoln Christian (17-21) when Classes B and C resume wrestling at 9:30 a.m. on Friday.
Class D
Brady brought two wrestlers to Omaha on opposite ends of the scales — Triston Stearns (37-5) at 170 pounds and Kellin Nelson (11-17) at 106 pounds. Stearns came out of the gate fighting against Kolby Houchin (18-12) of Bayard with a pin at 2:13, but fell 4-1 in the quarterfinals to Slate Micheel of Twin Loup.
“The loss to Micheel is a big one. Micheel is tough and we are currently 2-3 with him,” Brady coach Bobby Cahill said. “Right now we are preparing mentally for the day tomorrow focusing on the task at hand.”
Nelson lost to fourth-ranked Jeffrey Forsen (35-4) with a quick pin at 0:30. But Forsen was knocked down to the consolations by Braxton Hammond (38-7) in a surprise pin at 3:15.
St. Pat’s Gaven Nutter (27-6) at 138 pounds stuck Maddox Magwire (37-12) early at 0:56, but fell to Zacharey Randall (35-8) of Pender 10-6. Justin Schroll (28-8), NPSP’s 182-pounder, won by injury forfeit over Cooper Slingsby (14-5) of Ansley Litchfield, then lost in triple overtime 5-4 to Kolby Larson (34-1) of Burwell.
Last year’s runner up in the 120-pound bracket, Dayton Gipe (21-5), lost to Ashton Sinn (43-8) of Thayer Central in the first round with a pin at 3:52. He faces Cody Brinkmann (14-21) of Kimball in the consolation round.
Down at 195 pounds, Reece Zutavern (38-0) of Sandhills/Thedford, and last year’s state champion at 182 pounds, remains undefeated on the season after wins over Cody Holmes (8-12) of Wauneta-Palisade and Alex Gideon (32-3) of Burwell. Zutavern faces Keegan Shuler (42-2) of Hitchock County in the semifinals.
Kayden Stubbs (45-2) of Maxwell, a three-time state qualifier, beat Austin Meyer (27-12) of Perkins County in a double overtime match in the quarterfinals. He faces undefeated Gunner Reimers of Palmer in the semifinals.