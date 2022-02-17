Classes B, C and D: State wrestling round up

As the iconic phrase, “Let’s Wrestle!” flew through the air of the CHI Health Center in Omaha on Thursday, dozens of area grapplers took to the mats for the first sessions of the 2022 Nebraska State Activities Association Wrestling Championships.

After last year’s more subdued, masked-up and socially distanced state tournament, this year’s Big Show was loud, full of energy, and full of wrestlers and their fans.

Class B

Dawson County had a strong showing in Class B with Cozad qualifying six wrestlers, Lexington four, and Gothenburg a lone heavyweight. Ogallala brought three boys to Omaha, as well.

In the 152-pound bracket, last year’s state champion at 152, Cameron Zink (49-6) of Ogallala, was defeated in quarterfinals by Cade Ziola (34-2) of Omaha Skutt Catholic. The other upset at 152 was Hayden Russman (38-4) of Cozad, who was defeated in the quarterfinals by Yoan Camejo (31-10) of Blair.

Cozad’s Isaac White (35-0) remains one of seven undefeated wrestlers in Class B with easy wins over Gage Guenther (21-14) of Omaha Skutt Catholic and Riley Eickmeier (39-10) of Columbus Scotus. White is the favorite by all Nebraska polls to take gold in the 170-pound bracket.