Clayton Moore's 20 not enough for Mullen against Sacred Heart in D2

Mullen’s Clayton Moore scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to knock off Falls City Sacred Heart. The No. 7-seed Irish scored in the final minute to defeat No. 2 seed Mullen 49-47 on Wednesday at Lincoln East.
“He carried us tonight, and he ended up with 20 or something like that,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “He just really brought it tonight. In the first half, he was really getting us clicking and that got us the lead.”
Mullen built sizable leads multiple times in the first half only to see Sacred Heart erase them.
The Broncos took a 12-4 lead midway though the first quarter on back-to-back Bryce McIntosh shots on the inside.
The Irish went on a six-point run to pull to within two, but Mullen’s Brendon Walker hit a 3 in the final minute to put the Broncos ahead 15-10 going into the second quarter.
Mullen jumped to an 11-point lead late in the second on after a 9-1 run capped by another Walker 3.
But Sacred Heart didn’t disappear in the second half. A 10-3 run to start the third quarter brought the Irish right back into the game at 31-27 and forced Mullen to call timeout.
The Irish picked up a basket out of the timeout to pull to within two points, but the Broncos did just enough to stay ahead.
Jaden Emerson hit a 3 for Mullen, and the game hovered around a two to three possession score until Sacred Heart’s Brogan Nachtigal made a 3 to pull his team within one at 37-36.
Mullen regained a steady lead when Moore nailed a buzzer-beating 3 to end the third, then hit another to start the fourth.
A seven-point advantage in the fourth quarter didn’t cut it for the Broncos. Sacred Heart quickly pulled to within three at 45-42, but Mullen staved it off for most of the quarter until Evan Keithley made a 3 to tie the game.
Then with a minute left, Sacred Heart’s Jakob Jordan scored an inside shot to give the Irish their first lead since the first quarter, and Mullen missed a potential game-tying shot with just over 10 seconds left. The Irish ended the game on a 7-0 run.
“It was a special group, a very special group,” Wright said. “After last year, we returned everybody, we had lost two seniors from last year’s team. I’ve been with this group for two years now, and it was just a special group. They brought it every day. The ball just didn’t bounce our way this year.”
Mullen (47)
Clayton Moore 20, Brendon Walker 10, Bryce McIntosh 8, Trevor Kuncl 6, Jaden Emerson.