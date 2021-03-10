Clayton Moore's 20 not enough for Mullen against Sacred Heart in D2

Mullen’s Clayton Moore scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough to knock off Falls City Sacred Heart. The No. 7-seed Irish scored in the final minute to defeat No. 2 seed Mullen 49-47 on Wednesday at Lincoln East.

“He carried us tonight, and he ended up with 20 or something like that,” Mullen coach Brad Wright said. “He just really brought it tonight. In the first half, he was really getting us clicking and that got us the lead.”

Mullen built sizable leads multiple times in the first half only to see Sacred Heart erase them.

The Broncos took a 12-4 lead midway though the first quarter on back-to-back Bryce McIntosh shots on the inside.

The Irish went on a six-point run to pull to within two, but Mullen’s Brendon Walker hit a 3 in the final minute to put the Broncos ahead 15-10 going into the second quarter.

Mullen jumped to an 11-point lead late in the second on after a 9-1 run capped by another Walker 3.

But Sacred Heart didn’t disappear in the second half. A 10-3 run to start the third quarter brought the Irish right back into the game at 31-27 and forced Mullen to call timeout.