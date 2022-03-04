Cooper Leibhart breaks North Platte backstroke record at state

North Platte swimmer Cooper Leibhart didn’t know he broke the school’s 100-yard backstroke record until he saw coach Brian Jahnke jumping up and down in celebration.

“He was very overjoyed about that,” he said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him that happy.”

Leibhart looked up and saw what Jahnke was excited about. He just swam the backstroke in 56.17 seconds. The previous record was 56.87 seconds, which had stood since 2009.

“It felt great because it felt great because of all the hours I put in, waking up early and going swimming,” he said. “It felt amazing.”

Leibhart’s record-breaking swim last weekend was a highlight of the Bulldogs’ journey to that state meet.

“Just being around all those people and being around all your friends in that environment is very fun and a great experience,” he said.

While no one reached the finals Saturday, North Platte came close, as the boys 200-yard medley relay team was a spot away from qualifying. The boys 400-yard freestyle relay team finished 18th, two spots away.

Leibhart said coming close to reaching the state finals in the relay just made the team want it even more for next season. Most of the team is returning next season, but they will have to replace senior Christian Short, something Leibhart said shouldn’t be an issue as they have a few swimmers who are also fast.

“It will be something we are going to push ourselves just a little bit harder,” Leibhart said. “We haven’t had a relay team in the finals in a long time.”

The girls 200-yard freestyle relay team finished 22nd and the 200-yard medley relay team came in 29th. The boys 200-yard freestyle team came in 19th.

Before heading to state, Leibhart said he wanted to join his brother, Zane, who also holds a North Platte record in the 100-yard breaststroke, on North Platte’s record wall.

Coincidentally, the spots for the backstroke and breaststroke titles are next to each other on the board. When Leibhart finally gets to put his name on the board, he gets to put it under his brother.

Leibhart is only a sophomore and even though he already broke the record and shaved off nearly half a second off his time at state, he could break his own record again and again over the next two seasons.

Until then, he’s going to celebrate the accomplishments his hard work brought him.

“It will probably be something that I will remember for the rest of my life,” Leibhart said.

