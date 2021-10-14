 Skip to main content
Cozad ousted by Yutan/Mead at state softball tournament
Cozad ousted by Yutan/Mead at state softball tournament

The Cozad softball team fell to Yutan/Mead 5-1 on Thursday in the consolation bracket of the Class C state softball championship. The Haymakers scored their only run in the bottom of the first off an error at shortstop.

Yutan/Mead tied the game the next inning on a Kaitlyn Hansen RBI single to left field. It took the lead in the top of the third on an error to third base.

Cozad came close to tying the game when Shaundra Wiederholt doubled to lead off the fourth inning, but the Haymakers couldn’t move her past second. Yutan/Mead scored another run in the top of the sixth, and two more in the top of the seventh to win 5-1.

Katie Wilson, Madison Rowley and Wiederholt had a hit apiece for the Haymakers. Cozad’s Reagan Armagost tossed seven innings, giving up five runs — two earned — on nine hits and two walks while striking out five.

