Cozad’s Lynzi Becker, Broken Bow in 2nd at Class C Girls Golf State Championship

Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is a shot behind the lead following the first day of the Class C Girls Golf State Championship.
Becker carded a 79 on Monday, a stroke behind Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt at Elks Country Club. Cozad, as a team, sits in seventh.
Broken Bow finished the first day five shots behind Columbus Scotus for the Class C championship. Emery Custer is tied for ninth after shooting an 88, Camryn Johnson is tied for 11th with an 89, Molly Custer finished the day tied for 16th with a 92, Lainey Palmer is tied for 47th with a 105 and Taylor Schaaf is sitting in a tie for 62nd at 113.
For Cozad, Sydney Howerter is tied for 39 at 104, Karissa Jackson is tied for 56th at 111, Makenna Wilkinson is tied for 76th at 118 and Anahy De Anda is in 90th at 142.
Creek Valley ended the day in 15th place. Jordan Bocock is tied for 39th at 104, Kennedy Bocock is tied for 49th at 107, Caitlyn Cabela is in 88th at 140, Emily Marin is 92nd at 146 and Kaynslea Garfio is 93rd at 147.
In Class A, North Platte finished the day in ninth. Karsen Morrison is in fifth place after shooting a 73, Abbie Jones is tied for 21st with an 86, Kaylee Carlson is tied for 50th with a 95, Hailey Matthews is tied for 64th with a 103 and Emily Hansen is tied for 67th with a 111.
In Class B, Ogallala is tied for seventh. Jessica Folchert is tied for 18th after shooting a 96, Reese Ribera is tied for 22nd with a 98, Sydney Ribera is tied for 56th with a 114, Presley Nowak is tied for 59th with a 117 and Zoey Oatts is in 67th with a 129.
Day 2 from all three golf courses begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
State Championship Day 1 results
Class A
Team results
1, Lincoln Southwest, 309; 2, Lincoln East, 318; 3, Millard North, 323; 4, Elkhorn South, 330; 5, Omaha Westside, 345; 6, Millard West, 347; 7, Lincoln Pius X, 349; 8, Omaha Marian, 352; 9, North Platte, 357; 10, Lincoln Southeast, 366; 11, Kearney, 371; 12, Columbus.
Individual results
1, Nicole Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 67; 2, Kaitlyn Hanna, Omaha Westside, 69; 3, Kate Strickland, Lincoln Southwest, 71; 4, Katelyn Ruge, Millard North, 72; 5, Karsen Morrison, North Platte, 73; 6, Kaitlyn Dumler, Lincoln East, 74; 7, Elly Honnens, Lincoln East, 75; T8, Lauren Kohl, Elkhorn South, 76; T8, Neely Adler, Lincoln Southwest, 76; T8, Madison Murnan, Omaha Marian, 76.
Class B
Team results
1, Elkhorn North, 335; 2, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 359; 3, Scottsbluff, 362; 4, Northwest, 403; 5, York, 404; 6, Bennington, 417; T7, Nebraska City, 425; T7, Ogallala, 425; 9, Norris, 433; 10, Gering, 442; 11, Beatrice, 451; 12, Aurora, 479.
Individual results
1, Emily Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 72; 2, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 75; 3, Nielli Heinold, Scottsbluff, 80; T4, Kathlene Schultz, Elkhorn, 81; T4, Emily Krzyzanowski, Gering, 81; 6, Anna Kelley, Scottsbluff, 82; T7, Kathleen Kelley, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 87; T7, Isabelle Gutschewski, Omaha Duchesne Academy, 87; 9, Kiera Paquette, Beatrice, 88; 10, Ellie Houston, Elkhorn North, 89.
Class C
Team results
1, Columbus Scotus, 369; 2, Broken Bow, 374; 3, Lincoln Lutheran, 386; 4, Mitchell, 405; T5, Valentine, 408; T5, West Point-Beemer, 408; 7, Cozad, 412; 8, Lincoln Christian, 415; 9, Grand Island Central Catholic, 416; 10, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 421; 11, Superior, 433; 12, O’Neill, 435; 13, Fullerton, 443; 14, Archbishop Bergan, 473; 15, Creek Valley, 497.
Individual results
1, Cecilia Arndt, Columbus Scotus, 78; 2, Lynzi Becker, Cozad, 79; 3, Olivia Lovegrove, Lincoln Christian, 81; 4, Angela Messere, Grand Island Central Catholic, 83; 5, Payton Wise, Kimball, 84; 6, Rachael Volin, Lincoln Lutheran, 85; 7, Brook Diekemper, West Point-Beemer, 86; 8, Elizabeth Mestl, Heartland, 87; T9, Emery Custer, Broken Bow, 88; T9, Jacqueline Bowles, Mitchell, 88.