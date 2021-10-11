Cozad’s Lynzi Becker, Broken Bow in 2nd at Class C Girls Golf State Championship

Cozad’s Lynzi Becker is a shot behind the lead following the first day of the Class C Girls Golf State Championship.

Becker carded a 79 on Monday, a stroke behind Columbus Scotus’ Cecilia Arndt at Elks Country Club. Cozad, as a team, sits in seventh.

Broken Bow finished the first day five shots behind Columbus Scotus for the Class C championship. Emery Custer is tied for ninth after shooting an 88, Camryn Johnson is tied for 11th with an 89, Molly Custer finished the day tied for 16th with a 92, Lainey Palmer is tied for 47th with a 105 and Taylor Schaaf is sitting in a tie for 62nd at 113.

For Cozad, Sydney Howerter is tied for 39 at 104, Karissa Jackson is tied for 56th at 111, Makenna Wilkinson is tied for 76th at 118 and Anahy De Anda is in 90th at 142.

Creek Valley ended the day in 15th place. Jordan Bocock is tied for 39th at 104, Kennedy Bocock is tied for 49th at 107, Caitlyn Cabela is in 88th at 140, Emily Marin is 92nd at 146 and Kaynslea Garfio is 93rd at 147.

In Class A, North Platte finished the day in ninth. Karsen Morrison is in fifth place after shooting a 73, Abbie Jones is tied for 21st with an 86, Kaylee Carlson is tied for 50th with a 95, Hailey Matthews is tied for 64th with a 103 and Emily Hansen is tied for 67th with a 111.