Creighton Prep shuts out North Platte in Class A playoffs

North Platte turned the ball over four times as the Bulldogs fell to Creighton Prep 27-0 at home on Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs.

“Season-wise, we shocked the world a couple weeks ago,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We wish we could’ve kept playing that brand of football. We ran into kind of a buzzsaw tonight. When you get into playoff football against great teams, you can’t turn the ball over and have penalties. We kind of shot ourselves in the foot. When you play good teams, that stuff happens.”

Three costly fumbles on North Platte’s last three drives and an interception in the first half halted any momentum North Platte looked to create, and Creighton Prep scored 10 points as a result.

Ezra Vedral led the Junior Jays with two touchdowns on 55 yards rushing. CharMar Brown led the team with 112 yards and added a touchdown.

Kolten Tilford led the Bulldogs with 103 yards, while Brock Roblee was held to just 29 yards. Caleb Kinkaid caught four passes for 42 yards.

North Platte went three-and-out on the first drive, and Creighton Prep responded with a field goal after a long drive to take a 3-0 lead.

The Bulldogs turned the ball over on downs to end the first quarter, and the Junior Jays scored four minutes later on a Brown six-yard run to extend the lead to 10-0.

John Pargo Jr. intercepted a Bulldog pass on North Platte’s next drive, but Creighton Prep punted on their next drive. North Platte couldn’t get into field goal range before the halftime whistle blew.

“They’re very physical. A big line up front,” Altig said. “They kind of played our brand of football. They kind of stymied us up front and were able to take the ball out of our hands and run the clock. That was kind of the story right there. They out Bulldogged the Bulldogs.”

Creighton Prep opened the second half with a near eight and half minute drive that ended with a Vedral eight-yard touchdown run. Kinkaid fumbled after making a 10-yard catch, and the Junior Jays scored another touchdown on an 18-yard Vedral run.

Three plays into North Platte’s next drive, the Bulldogs fumbled again, leading to a Creighton Prep field goal to set the score at 27-0.

Tilford broke out a 40-yard run on North Platte’s final drive but fumbled at the Creighton Prep 17 to give the Junior Jays the ball back with just over a minute left.

“We didn’t know what was going to happen in April,” Altig said. “The big thing about it is we came out and these kids fought their tails off. Each week, we would battle. Even in this game, we battled until the end, and that’s something that maybe wouldn’t have happened several years ago.”