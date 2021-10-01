Creighton Prep tops North Platte 42-24

Omaha Creighton Prep’s tandem of Jack Stessman and CharMar Brown led the Junior Jays to a homecoming victory over North Platte Friday night.

Stessman rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns while Brown had 148 yards and two TDs in Prep’s 42-24 win over the Bulldogs. The fourth-ranked Junior Jays moved to 4-2 while the Bulldogs fell to 4-2.

The duo combined for a pair of first-quarter TDs as Prep jumped to a 14-0 lead at Omaha Burke Stadium.

North Platte hurt itself in the opening period, having an 81-yard TD run by Vince Genatone negated by a holding call and a potential touchdown catch dropped in the end zone.

Prep made it 21-0 midway through the second quarter on a 10-yard TD toss from Jack Piernicky to Pierce Johnson. A 19-yard touchdown run by Genatone got the Bulldogs on the scoreboard but Prep countered with a 61-yard scoring jaunt from Stessman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kolten Tilford scored the only touchdown of the third quarter, racing 55 yards for the score. The junior rushed six times for 135 yards and two TDs.

Both teams found the end zone twice in a free-wheeling fourth quarter. Brown and Stessman scored again while the Bulldogs scored on a 5-yard run by Tilford and a 4-yard run by Tate Janas.