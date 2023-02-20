The D1-10 Subdistrict semifinals are now officially set after South Loup defeated Overton 67-43 on Monday in the first round.

It might be the toughest subdistrict in the state.

Held at St. Pat’s, D1-10 Subdistrict features the top three wildcard points leaders in No. 1 St. Pat’s (also No. 1 in Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s rankings), No. 2 Maywood-Hayes Center (also No. 2 in the rankings), No. 3 Elm Creek (No. 9 in Pospisil’s rankings) and now No. 10 South Loup (unranked).

“The sub is full of strong teams,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “It’s really going to really have a high-energy environment, and you can really find out how your guys are going to be able to perform in that kind of environment.”

The matchups are set. St. Pat’s gets South Loup at 6 p.m. Tuesday, while Maywood-Hayes Center follows against Elm Creek at 7:45 p.m.

South Loup is the only team that had to play so far this week. As the No. 4-seed, South Loup was pitted against No. 5-seed Overton on Monday at St. Pat’s.

At point guard, Trey Connell is typically one of South Loup's top scorers. He didn't need to score Monday, however, as he set his teammates up all game long with his passes.

Cache Gracey led all scorers with 15, followed by Lance Jones’ 14. Connell finished with 11 and Conner Paulsen scored 10.

The Bobcats used a strong 14-2 start to lead start to finish. South Loup increased its lead each quarter, netting the 67-43 win, setting up a subdistrict semifinal match against St. Pat’s.

“They’re No. 1 in wildcard points. Defending state champions,” South Loup coach Jeff Cole said of St. Pat’s. “We’re going to have to play very disciplined basketball, and if we don’t, we’re going to be in trouble. They’re stacked all the way across the board, but like I said, they’ll come out and compete and see how it goes.”

The Irish only have two losses this season: A 40-point loss to C1 No. 2 Ogallala early in the season and a six-point loss to Class C1 Cozad on Jan. 7, a team hosting its subdistrict.

St. Pat’s has wins over Elm Creek (again, No. 3 in wildcard points) and Dundy County-Stratton (No. 7 in wildcard points and No. 3 in Pospisil’s rankings).

Maywood-Hayes Center beat Dundy County-Stratton three times this season, the last two being by one possession.

The Wolves were even No. 1 in Pospisil’s rankings until an overtime loss to Bertrand in January opened the door for the Irish to take the top spot and eventually host the Subdistrict D1-10 tournament.

Winning the subdistrict will guarantee that team a spot in the subdistrict final, but St. Pat’s, Maywood-Hayes Center, Elm Creek and South Loup could each be looking at snagging wildcard spots as well should they lose this week.

“I think there are a number of teams here that have a really good opportunity to be in a district final and I think maybe win a district final,” O’Malley said. “You want to perform well. You’re trying to set a little bit of a tone for how you expect your guys to play, and I’m sure that’s what everybody is looking at it as. You want to win the subdistrict.”