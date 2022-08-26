Dawgs football falls to Grand Island 20-19

The North Platte football team had two chances to drive down the field and kick a potential game-winning field goal with three minutes left, and both times, the Bulldogs came up short.

Grand Island forced two turnovers on downs and left North Platte with a 20-19 win despite being shut out in the first half.

“We came out like we wanted too,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We knew they were going to be real physical and be a good tough team, and we played the first half like we wanted too. That’s the second game in a row where the third quarter got away from us. A couple little plays here and there, a fumble and a missed extra point, and we’re right where we want to be on top of this thing.”

Kolten Tilford led the Bulldogs with 196 yards rushing, 15 yards receiving and two touchdowns, one of which was a 50-yarder in the second half.

Brock Roblee added 119 yards and a touchdown on a one-yard run up the middle. Starting quarterback Caden Joneson tacked on 35 yards.

Grand Island running back Jace Chrisman scored three second-half touchdowns for the Islanders, including a 50-yard run of his own.

North Platte found ways to stop Grand Island in the first half while scoring a pair of touchdowns of their own.

Roblee found the end zone on a one-yard run on the first drive of the game to give the Bulldogs an early 6-0 lead. North Platte stopped Grand Island on fourth down at the Bulldog 15-yard line to force a turnover on downs.

The Bulldogs responded with an 85-yard drive capped off with a Tilford one-yard touchdown run.

North Platte defensive back Ryan Fox intercepted a pass at the Bulldog 18-yard line to stop another Grand Island drive, but the offense went three-and-out.

The North Platte defense stopped one more Islander drive in the first half to take a 13-0 lead to halftime.

It took two drives for the Islanders to take the lead. Chrisman broke free on an 18-yard touchdown run on the first drive and a 50-yard run on the second to give Grand Island a 14-13 lead.

“It seemed like we came out a little flat after halftime for whatever reason, and they had that drive that kind of got them back in the game,” Altig said. “I think they were back on their heels, but after that drive, they had a little more confidence, and they came out and took it to us pretty good in that third quarter.”

Both teams turned the ball over on their next drives, and Tilford broke free for a 50-yard touchdown run, regaining the lead for North Platte with just over six minutes left.

Chrisman scored the game winner on the next drive, this time on a 33-yard run.

North Platte had two chances to drive down the field and score the game-winning field goal, but went four-and-out each time.

“We were trying to get guys into space,” Altig said. “We just didn’t quite get the completions the way we wanted too, and we burned all our timeouts trying to stop them there on that last drive. We liked our chances with a minute left to be able to come down the field, and it didn’t work out for us.”