Dawgs shut out Columbus 28-0

Brock Roblee ran for 174 unofficial yards and two touchdowns, and the North Platte defense nabbed two interceptions as the Bulldogs shut out Columbus 28-0 on Friday in North Platte.

“I had a really good feeling coming into this game that if we put four quarters of football together that we were going to be pretty tough against them,” North Platte coach Kurt Altig said. “We let some things go in that first half, but we played Bulldog football and that’s what we can do right there.”

Roblee, in his usual workhorse role in the North Platte offense, used his size to power through the Columbus defense and pick up crucial first downs.

He had four runs of at least 10 yards and 16 runs of at least five yards. One of those long runs was a 33-yard touchdown run.

“We’ll come on and give him the ball 30 times, and he’ll just pound it down their throats and break them into submission and just keep smiling,” Altig said. “Never say a word and keep working hard.”

Kolten Tilford ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 33 yards. He also put North Platte in good field position with a handful of big punt returns.

“Not only is he a great football player, but he’s just a great kid,” Altig said. “He’s the kid that you love being your leader because on and off the field is just a great person, a great football player, a great leader. And he can do some things on the field that are pretty special as well.”

Caden Joneson ran for 55 yards, and Alonzo Torrez scored a touchdown.

Roblee scored his first touchdown on North Platte’s second drive of the game on a one-yard run. Roblee had 30 yards on the drive.

Neither team scored again in the first half, and North Platte was stopped at the six-yard line going into halftime.

“In the first half tonight, we kind of got in our way a little bit, but then we rallied and came out and played Bulldog football in the second half,” Altig said. “When we come out and play Bulldog football, we’re going to be tough to beat.”

The Bulldogs opened the second half with a Tilford 29-yard touchdown run on a 91-yard drive to push the lead to 14-0.

Roblee scored for the second time on a 33-yard run on the next drive to extend the lead to 21-0. He had 50 yards on that drive.

Joneson fumbled on the next drive on the Columbus 27-yard line, but Tilford intercepted a pass on the Discoverers next drive and returned it to the Columbus 31. Alonzo Torres scored on a one-yard run that set the score at 28-0.

Logan Streeter intercepted a pass in the final minute to close out the game.

“We had a couple plays we wish we could get back, but anytime you look back on a game and you play well except for two plays, you’re going to be happy with that,” Altig said.