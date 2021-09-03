Defensive touchdowns, run game spark 34-0 victory for North Platte over Fremont

Vince Genatone followed Janas’s path for the Bulldogs next big play, beating the Tiger defense to the corner before sprinting away for a 69-yard run to set up the final score of the first quarter. He was able to finish off the drive himself, powering in the final yard needed to set the score at 21-0 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.

The senior tailback went untouched on his next touchdown run, blazing around the edge of the Fremont defense again, this time for a 52-yard score.

The point after attempt was blocked, setting the Bulldogs lead at 27-0, which would stand until halftime.

Genatone accounted for 137 yards while Brock Roblee added 68 and Janas ended the night with 62 yards.

“Our coaches do a great job of timing up when we need to run certain plays, looking at formations and all that stuff, so we just try to make (the defense) wrong,” Genatone said.

North Platte finished with 346 rushing yards on 42 carries and did not attempt a pass in the win.