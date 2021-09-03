Defensive touchdowns, run game spark 34-0 victory for North Platte over Fremont

FREMONT — North Platte bookended Friday’s win over Fremont with defensive touchdowns and sandwiched three rushing touchdowns in between to produce a 34-0 shutout victory at Heedum Field.
The Tigers jumped the Bulldogs early with a 40-yard hook up between Carter Sintek and Drew Sellon on the opening play of the game.
But the North Platte defense would hold the Tigers to just 138 yards from there.
Sintek tried to find Sellon again later on the drive, but the pass was tipped into the gloves of Ryan Kaminski, who saw nothing but green grass for the next 87-yards to put the Bulldogs in front for good, 7-0.
“That set the tone for the rest of the game,” said North Platte coach Todd Rice.
The Tigers offense was unable to sustain any drives after their first chunk play, punting on the next three possessions.
And North Platte parlayed each punt into a touchdown to open up a 27-0 lead at the eight minute, 47 second mark of the second quarter.
Tate Janas set up the first score, looping around the edge of the Fremont defense for a 65-yard run before being brought down on the one-yard line.
Caleb Tonkinson finished off the drive with a QB sneak to extend North Platte’s advantage to 14-0.
Vince Genatone followed Janas’s path for the Bulldogs next big play, beating the Tiger defense to the corner before sprinting away for a 69-yard run to set up the final score of the first quarter. He was able to finish off the drive himself, powering in the final yard needed to set the score at 21-0 with just over a minute left in the opening quarter.
The senior tailback went untouched on his next touchdown run, blazing around the edge of the Fremont defense again, this time for a 52-yard score.
The point after attempt was blocked, setting the Bulldogs lead at 27-0, which would stand until halftime.
Genatone accounted for 137 yards while Brock Roblee added 68 and Janas ended the night with 62 yards.
“Our coaches do a great job of timing up when we need to run certain plays, looking at formations and all that stuff, so we just try to make (the defense) wrong,” Genatone said.
North Platte finished with 346 rushing yards on 42 carries and did not attempt a pass in the win.
“We had a pretty good game plan coming in, we felt like to, to try and slow some things down, but they are good at (running the ball),” said Fremont coach Lee Jennings. “We played a little bit of a five-man front ...When they saw that, they got outside to the weak side a couple times for a couple big plays. We wanted to take away the inside run, the dive and dive option, and I thought we did take that away, but that kind of leaves us susceptible to the sweep play.”
Senior defensive lineman Nic Davis did his best impression of Genatone in the third quarter for the Bulldogs final points of the night, scooping up a Fremont fumble and rumbling 48-yard back for North Platte’s second defensive score of the night.
“I was worried they were going to catch me, so I was trying to unhook the trailer and drop the hammer,” Davis said.
This is North Platte’s first shutout since the 2019 season — a 54-0 win over Benson.
“Our defense played really solid all night,” Rice said. “The guys were playing with confidence and they believe in each other and play hard for each other.”
North Platte remains on the road in week three, traveling to Kearney next Friday. The Bearcats are 1-1 after a 28-21 loss to Omaha Burke.