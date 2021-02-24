Diver Jonathan Brouillette leads 16 Bulldog swimmers and divers to the state tournament this week

When senior diver Jonathan Brouillette competes at the state competition on Thursday, he will be doing so for the fourth time in his career.
And each time he stepped on the diving board at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, he improved. He placed 16th in his first competition in 2018. In 2019, he came in sixth, and last season he finished in a tie for second.
This year, he enters as a frontrunner with the highest seed score by nearly 50, and the University of Denver commit has one more chance to win it.
“His consistency is really strong,” North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said. “He’s looking to finish strong and do the best he can. He has the dives and the degree of difficulty to compete with anyone in the state right now.”
Brouillette is one of 16 North Platte swimmers and divers to qualify for the state tournament. He and fellow diver Jack Oettinger will compete on Thursday, while the rest of the swimmers participate in the prelims on Friday. Any swimmers that advance to finals will compete on Saturday.
“We’ve got a pretty big senior group, and they’ve worked hard together and gelled,” Jahnke said. “Each diver gets four spectators, but swimmers have no spectators allowed. It’s finding that motivation to compete when there’s no parents in the stands. We’re going to compete as hard as we can, but it would be nice to see those parents in the stands”
On the boys side, Ethan Mercer, Caedmon Hoaglund, Chase Leibhart, Kris Kautz and Cooper Liebhart will compete in the 200 yard medley relay. The boys will also have Mercer, Kautz, Chase Leibhart, Trevor Snyder and Christian Short competing in the 200 yard freestyle, where they will be going against teams like Creighton Prep and Lincoln East in the prelims.
“They have to put it all together,” Jahnke said. “They’re very capable of getting it done. They have to put a perfect race together and see where they fall.”
Both Mercer and Chase Leibhart will also compete in the 100 yard backstroke.
On the girls side, Molly Fitzpatrick, Meleah Friedrich, Dana Sorenson, Kadence Dowhower and Juliana Ortiz will compete in the 200 yard medley relay. Fitzpatrick, Sorenson, Friedrich, Dowhower and Sydney Barner will participate in the 200 yard freestyle relay, and those same five and Claire Tegtmeier will take on the 400 yard freestyle relay.
“The 200 medley relay, they’ll have a really good chance of making the finals if they swim their best,” Jahnke said.
Jahnke said the team will have two practice sessions at Lincoln High once they reach Lincoln. North Platte doesn’t have a regulation pool, so this will give the Bulldogs a chance to practice on their technique ahead of the competition this week.