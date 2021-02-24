Diver Jonathan Brouillette leads 16 Bulldog swimmers and divers to the state tournament this week

When senior diver Jonathan Brouillette competes at the state competition on Thursday, he will be doing so for the fourth time in his career.

And each time he stepped on the diving board at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in Lincoln, he improved. He placed 16th in his first competition in 2018. In 2019, he came in sixth, and last season he finished in a tie for second.

This year, he enters as a frontrunner with the highest seed score by nearly 50, and the University of Denver commit has one more chance to win it.

“His consistency is really strong,” North Platte coach Brian Jahnke said. “He’s looking to finish strong and do the best he can. He has the dives and the degree of difficulty to compete with anyone in the state right now.”

Brouillette is one of 16 North Platte swimmers and divers to qualify for the state tournament. He and fellow diver Jack Oettinger will compete on Thursday, while the rest of the swimmers participate in the prelims on Friday. Any swimmers that advance to finals will compete on Saturday.