Dutch Zorn Invite athletes strive for personal bests midway through season

Gothenburg’s Sean Graff felt that his time in the 100 meter dash at the Dutch Zorn Invite was one of his best.
It’s easy to see why. Graff was locked into a heat with Sidney’s Jackson Russell, the only runner in the second heat with a sub-12 second time, and Ogalllala’s Traelyn Skiles, who wasn’t that far behind in time.
And when all three runners crossed the finish line, Graff’s name was called out as the winner of the race by a close margin. He finished with a personal best 12.07 seconds, and edged out Russell by .02 seconds.
While he didn’t break 12 seconds like he wanted to, Graff’s time put him at 11th overall and first in his race.
“I just felt like I really wanted to try and get that first place,” Graff said. “I was seeded to get second, so I was trying to prove something I guess.”
Gothenburg played host to the Dutch Zorn Invite on Thursday, which was won on the girls’ side by McCook with 115 points. The Bison collected wins in the 400-meter run and the 4-x-800-meter relay, and had athletes place in multiple events.
Sidney came in second with 112 points, followed by Ogallala, Cozad and Gothenburg. Aurora won the boys’ side, followed by Sidney, McCook, Lexington and Gothenburg.
McCook’s Dylan Beaumont finished second in the long jump with a distance of 19 feet, 11¾ inches, but he said he felt like he could’ve done better.
“I feel like the cold weather kind of got to me today,” Beaumont said. “But I’m feeling pretty good and my muscles feel pretty good, so I’m not too mad about it.”
Beaumont said he can usually hit just under 21 feet, which would’ve gotten him the victory as Aurora’s Carsen Staehr posted a 20-6½ inch jump.
“I probably could’ve warmed up a little better than I usually warm up,” he said. “Other than that, I feel pretty good, but also felt like I could’ve jumped a little farther.”
Beaumont hopes to meet his personal best again ahead of district, and he believes if he reaches as close to 21 feet as possible, he should be looking good.
“I’m not dogging anyone, but jumps aren’t looking as good as they were last year, so if I can get close to 21, I think I’ll be doing pretty good,” Beaumont said.
In high jump, Ogallala’s Gracen Tuttle placed in a tie for sixth after reaching 4-8 on her second attempt.
“It was pretty good,” Tuttle said. “I usually don’t get that height on the second attempt normally, so I felt really good about it.”
She was one of three Ogallala high jumpers to place, as Milan Coggins came in third — one of three girls to reach 5-2. Marlee Ervin reached 4-10.
Tuttle said her personal best is 4-11 and she wants to keep improving as the season progresses ahead of district.
“We have a couple more meets until district, but we just have to keep making sure we do our circles and our jumps, and keep getting faster and stronger with our legs,” she said.
Dutch Zorn
Boys team results
1, Aurora, 133. 2, Sidney, 131. 3, McCook, 109. 4, Lexington, 67. 5, Gothenburg, 48. 6, Ogallala, 27. 6, Holdrege, 27. 8, Cozad, 7. 9, Kearney, 6. 10, Kearney Catholic, 3.
Boys individual results
100 meter dash — 1, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.31. 2, Koby Nachtigal, Aurora, 11.49. 3, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 11.61. 4, Mark Arp, McCook, 11.63. 5, Jacob Drain, Holdrege, 11.71. 6, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 11.73.
200 meter dash — 1, Koby Nachtigal, Aurora, 23.69. 2, Wes Geiken, Gothenburg, 24.02. 3, Isak Doty, Sidney, 24.29. 4, Brayden Wilkinson, Cozad, 24.32. 5, Mack Owens, Aurora, 24.38. 6, Jacob Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 24.40.
400 meter dash — 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 52.51. 2, Brandon Tucker, McCook, 53.38. 3, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 53.98. 4, Mack Owens, Aurora, 54.50. 5, Landon Bowen, Lexington, 55.21. 6, Cole Thomas, McCook, 56.99.
800 meter run — 1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 2:04.48. 2, William Anderson, Gothenburg, 2:06.95. 3, Bryant Fulmer, Holdrege, 2:07.54. 4, Treyson Johnstone, Sidney, 2:08.09. 5, Oscar Aguado, Lexington, 2:08.61. 6, Weston Walgren, McCook, 2:08.68.
1600 meter run — 1, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:45.73. 2, Elmer Sotelo, Lexington, 4:47.82. 3, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 4:49.82. 4, Nikolas Clement, Holdrege, 4:50.91. 5, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:51.68. 6, Justin Golus, Holdrege, 4:52.05.
3200 meter run — 1, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 10:33.01. 2, Kevin Parada, Lexington, 10:38.34. 3, Ethan Olsen, Gothenburg, 10:38.71. 4, Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 10:53.36. 5, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza, Lexington, 10:53.39. 6, Grant Cappel, McCook, 10:58.60.
110 meter hurdles — 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, 16.31. 2, Alex Peters, Aurora, 17.03. 3, Jase Carpenter, Lexington, 17.08. 4, Connor Hartzler, Sidney, 17.11. 5, Gage Stokey, Ogallala, 17.14. 6, Alec Langan, McCook, 17.83.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Connor Hartzler, Sidney, 41.79. 2, Alec Langan, McCook, 43.44. 3, Jase Carpenter, Lexington, 43.87. 4, Alex Peters, Aurora, 45.05. 5, Gage Stokey, Ogallala, 45.34. 6, Sean Meints, Gothenburg, 45.45.
4x100 meter relay — 1, McCook, 45.04. 2, Aurora, 45.44. 3, Sidney, 45.57. 4, Ogallala, 46.12. 5, Holdrege, 46.57. 6, Cozad, 46.80.
4x400 meter relay — 1, McCook, 3:35.60. 2, Aurora, 3:36.23. 3, Sidney, 3:41.58. 4, Holdrege, 3:44.88. 5, Kearney Catholic, 3:46.82. 6, Kearney, 3:50.77.
4x800 meter relay — 1, Sidney, 8:30.53. 2, McCook, 8:50.91. 3, Lexington, 8:59.67. 4, Aurora, 9:11.88. 5, Gothenburg, 9:17.59. 6, Ogallala, 9:30.19.
SMR 200-200-400-800m — 1, Sidney, 3:51.78. 2, Gothenburg, 3:52.78. 3, Lexington, 3:59.86. 4, McCook, 4:00.87. 5, Holdrege, 4:02.61. 6, Aurora, 4:05.12.
Shot Put — 1, Daniel Elge, Aurora, 52-11. 2, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 51-01. 3, Torrington Ford, McCook, 50-07.50. 4, Logan Trampe, Kearney, 44-10. 5, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 44-04.50. 6, Carson Schnacker, Kearney, 44-01.
Discus — 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 148-04. 2, Isaiah Stoddard, McCook, 147-02. 3, Dylan Paschall, McCook, 133-10. 4, Daniel Elge, Aurora, 132-11. 5, Kyren Graves, Ogallala, 129-01. 6, Isaiah Wiemers, McCook, 127-06.
High Jump — 1, Sawyer Dickman, Sidney, 6-04. 2, Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-00. 3, Mark Arp, McCook, 6-00. 4, Robert Delgado, Aurora, 6-00. 5, Brendon Gillen, McCook, 6-00. 6, Ty Stevens, McCook, 6-00.
Pole Vault — 1, Talyn Campbell, McCook, 13-06. 2, Caden Carlson, Aurora, 12-06. 3, Quintin Emerson, Ogallala, 12-06. 4, Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 12-06. 5, Jake Lindstedt, Cozad, 12-00. 6, Tra Rossell, Gothenburg, 11-00.
Long Jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 20-06.50. 2, Dylan Beaumont, McCook, 19-11.75. 3, Jacob Settles, Aurora, 19-07.50. 4, James Brian, Gothenburg, 19-01.50. 5, Logan Havlicek, McCook, 19-00.50. 6, Hunter Stewart, Lexington, 18-11.
Triple Jump — 1, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 41-09.75. 2, Greyson Strauss, Lexington, 39-11. 3, Dylan Haag, Holdrege, 39-09.25. 4, Brady Collingham, Aurora, 39-03. 5, Alex Peters, Aurora, 39-02. 6, Garret Schmaderer, Kearney Catholic, 39-01.50.
Girls team results
1, McCook, 115. 2, Sidney, 112. 3, Ogallala, 78. 4, Cozad, 57. 5, Gothenburg, 47. 5, Holdrege, 47. 7, Kearney Catholic, 35. 8, Aurora, 34. 9, Lexington, 31. 10, Kearney, 2.
Girls individual results
100 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 12.52. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 12.86. 3, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 12.96. 4, Bella Rickertsen, Gothenburg, 13.04. 5, Kynlee Strauser, Gothenburg, 13.14. 6, Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 13.17.
200 meter dash — 1, Brittney Aitken, Cozad, 26.18. 2, Alexis Bliven, Holdrege, 26.28. 3, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 26.84. 4, Sophia Plugge, Ogallala, 27.11. 5, Makayla Kirchner, Ogallala, 27.52. 6, Kaylee Crosby, Aurora, 27.63.
400 meter dash — 1, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 59.40. 2, Makaia Baker, Cozad, 1:00.17. 3, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 1:01.88. 4, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 1:03.56. 5, Megan Belgum, Holdrege, 1:04.02. 6, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 1:04.33.
800 meter run — 1, Talissa Tanquary, Sidney, 2:26.61. 2, Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 2:30.83. 3, Ashlyn Wischmeier, Kearney Catholic, 2:30.86. 4, Avery Hurlbert, Holdrege, 2:32.87. 5, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 2:33.47. 6, Kalli Sutton, Lexington, 2:44.87.
1600 meter run — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:33.78. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 5:34.51. 3, Morgan Jaggers, Sidney, 5:37.56. 4, Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:39.72. 5, Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic, 5:49.39. 6, Grace Cappel, McCook, 5:53.43.
3200 meter run — 1, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:06.69. 2, Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:11.43. 3, Kennadi Ureste, Lexington, 13:03.39. 4, Lauren Henning, Ogallala, 13:14.21. 5, Kami Kaskie, Kearney Catholic, 13:15.35. 6, Florence Rogers, Kearney, 13:22.03.
100 meter hurdles — 1, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 16.47. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 17.09. 3, Sarah Treffer, Lexington, 17.55. 4, Ainsley M Taylor, McCook, 17.67. 5, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 17.72. 6, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 17.74.
300 meter hurdles — 1, Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 48.33. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 48.52. 3, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 49.21. 4, Eva Fahrnbruch, Aurora, 50.00. 5, Jackie Ostrom, Lexington, 50.42. 6, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 50.87.
4x100 meter relay — 1, Ogallala, 51.30. 2, Gothenburg, 51.76. 3, Aurora, 52.22. 4, Sidney, 52.33. 5, Holdrege, 52.80. 6, Lexington, 53.37.
4x400 meter relay — 1, Kearney Catholic, 4:14.12. 2, Holdrege, 4:17.41. 3, McCook, 4:18.01. 4, Sidney, 4:21.17. 5, Gothenburg, 4:25.00. 6, Ogallala, 4:25.89.
4x800 meter relay — 1, McCook, 10:18.57. 2, Sidney, 10:21.16. 3, Cozad, 11:01.28. 4, Gothenburg, 11:29.24. 5, Ogallala, 11:44.20. 6, Kearney, 12:46.00.
SMR 200-200-400-800m — 1, Cozad, 4:28.88. 2, McCook, 4:45.95. 3, Ogallala, 4:47.48. 4, Holdrege, 5:00.80. 5, Gothenburg, 5:03.39. 6, Lexington, 5:07.45.
Shot Put — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 41-09. 2, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 39-04. 3, Brittni Kinne, McCook, 37-08.25. 4, Reagan Biesecker, Sidney, 36-11.50. 5, Annica Harm, Gothenburg, 35-04.50. 6, Karly Huerta, Lexington, 34-04.50.
Discus — 1, Karly Sylvester, Sidney, 118-05. 2, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 114-09. 3, Sierra H Kotschwar, McCook, 111-11. 4, Lainey Schmidt, McCook, 101-07. 5, Ella Jacobson, Holdrege, 101-06. 6, McKinna Moats, Lexington, 100-08.
High Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-03. 2, Rachael Kearney, Lexington, 5-02. 2, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 5-02. 4, Margaret Haarberg, Keanrey Catholic, 5-02. 5, Marlee Ervin, Ogallala, 4-10. 6, Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 4-08.
Pole Vault — 1, Cassidy Knust, Aurora, 10-00. 2, Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-00. 3, Hannah Crow, McCook, 9-06. 4, Chayse Friehe, McCook, 9-06. 5, Chiara Richeson, Gothenburg, 9-00. 6, Cordelia Harbison, Lexington, 9-00.
Long Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 16-02. 2, Alexis Bliven, Holdrege, 16-01.25. 3, Milan Coggins, Ogallala, 16-00. 4, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 15-07. 5, Logan Holly, Sidney, 15-05. 6, Ava Weyers, Gothenburg, 14-10.50.
Triple Jump — 1, Gabrielle Fortner, Sidney, 35-02. 2, Jordan Hughes, Ogallala, 33-05.50. 3, Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 33-04.50. 4, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 32-07.25. 5, Emily Erickson, Aurora, 32-06.50. 6, McCartney Elliott, Holdrege, 31-01.