Evan Caudy wins A-4 District; St. Pat's sweeps D-5 District

Evan Caudy won the A-4 District, helping the North Platte boys cross country team finish third and qualify for state for the third consecutive year.

His time of 15 minutes, 49.09 seconds was the second fastest among all four Class A districts. He beat out Lincoln Northeast’s Daniel Romary by nine seconds.

Rian Teets placed 13th at 17:19.55, Quade Lowe came in 19th at 17:48.76 and Gabe Jenny finished 25th at 18:07.13.

The North Platte girls finished runner-up to Lincoln East to make it to state. Zarah Blaesi led the Bulldogs with a second-place finish at 19:32.92, followed by Marissa Holm in third at 19:35.37. Evelyn Blaesi rounded up North Platte’s medal winners with a 20:49.51 finish, good for 11th.

Both the St. Pat’s boys and girls teams crushed the D-5 District in Cambridge.

The Irish boys swept the top five, led by Jarrett Miles’ 16:46.74 finish. Dax Connick came in second at 17:59.76, followed by Porter Connick (third, 18:01.26), William Tolstedt (fourth, 18:01.35) and Andrew Brosius (18:09.58).

The Irish girls placed three of their runners in the top 15. Kate Stienike won the D5 District at 20:39.06, and Braelyn Gifford finished runner up at 20:55.10. Hayley Miles came in 10th at 22:28.69.

Full results from area cross country districts are on page B3.