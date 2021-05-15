Faith Storer earns acceptance to Bryan College of Health nursing program

ARTHUR — Faith Storer has her college education figured out.

The senior at Arthur County High School and a high school rodeo athlete, she earned early acceptance to the Bryan College of Health nursing program, which will guarantee her, after two years of college at Bryan, acceptance into the nursing program at Bryan. The Bryan College of Health is located in Lincoln.

She’s done well throughout high school, serving as the student body president for the Nebraska State High School Rodeo Association, historian of her school’s FFA chapter, vice-president of her school’s National Honor Society chapter, vice-president of her class, and captain of the basketball and volleyball teams.

She also holds a 4.036 GPA and hopes to compete at the high school state track meet, being in first place in Class D in the shot put with a 34-foot throw at her last track meet.

The daughter of Jared and Angie Storer, the eighteen-year-old grew up on the family ranch. The work ethic taught her a lot.

“I knew from a young age I’d have to work hard to get where I’m going,” she said. “My parents are like that, too. They push me to be the best I can be.”

Her work around the ranch and with the cattle has, in part, inspired her to be a nurse.