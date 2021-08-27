Fall Preview: A new look for Maxwell football under first-year coach Eamonn Feeney

Eamonn Feeney made one thing clear as he entered his first season as head coach of the Maxwell football team: Everything is going to be different.
The coaching staff is different. Feeney’s philosophy is different. His offense and defense are different. Who’s going to be running the ball is different.
But one thing that isn’t different is how hard the players worked this offseason to make sure last year’s 1-6 record doesn’t happen again.
“We have a really good group of kids. They work really, really hard,” Feeney said. “I was honestly surprised with how hard they worked. They’re determined to do something this year. They weren’t happy going 1-6.”
There’s a lot the Wildcats still need to figure out before the season opener against Perkins County, and that starts with who’s going to be the featured running back now that Dalton Whisenhunt has graduated.
Feeney highlighted a pair of players who might take over main running back duties in North Platte transfer Tyler Neal and returner Jacob Tobey. There are other guys in the mix, as well, and a running-back-by-committee is possible to start the season, Feeney said.
Feeney was hired during the offseason after previous coach Ryan Jones stepped down. While Feeney praised Jones as an old-school, smash-mouth coach, Feeney said that’s not the kind of coach he is.
“Kids are different these days, and you have to find ways to reach them that maybe are nontraditional,” Feeney said. “There are so many different things you can do now during the football season compared to 20 years from now. Now there are so many things kids can do. You have to be creative and make them want to come out and play football.”
It’s because of this that every part of Maxwell from the offense to the defense to the special teams will look and feel different. Even the way Feeney structures practice will be different than what the returners are used to.
“There are some big, strong athletic kids, and we’re really excited to see what they can do,” he said.
Maxwell has about 29 kids on the roster as of press time. The Wildcats return six starters including quarterback Jack Meyer, Kayden Stubbs, Taylor Cheek, Ty Robinson, Jaycob Young and Tobey.
Feeney said his team is still trying to adapt to the new offense, but the defense is looking strong right away.
“Defense looks the best,” he said. “I think it always does when you try to teach a new system. Offense takes a little bit to learn ... it’s coming along.”
The Maxwell-Brady game is Week 2 this year, and it’s in Maxwell during the Wildcats’ homecoming week. When asked if that was a game his team will want to win a little more than the others, Feeney said the rivalry was big when he was at Maxwell, but feels it’s not as important to the kids anymore.
“Right now we’re focused on us, then we’re focused on week 1,” Feeney said. “I will treat Brady as if they’re our week 2 opponent and nothing else. It’s another opponent trying to beat you. All that is unnecessary fluff and kinda distracting ... but it is fun.”
He did go on to say, though, that the Brady game is still important to them, and explained more about what the rivalry means to both cities and their fans.
“That’s the one you gotta win,” he said. “If you can win one of them, you gotta win the Brady game. It’s cool to have that.”