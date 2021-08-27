Fall Preview: A new look for Maxwell football under first-year coach Eamonn Feeney

“Kids are different these days, and you have to find ways to reach them that maybe are nontraditional,” Feeney said. “There are so many different things you can do now during the football season compared to 20 years from now. Now there are so many things kids can do. You have to be creative and make them want to come out and play football.”

It’s because of this that every part of Maxwell from the offense to the defense to the special teams will look and feel different. Even the way Feeney structures practice will be different than what the returners are used to.

“There are some big, strong athletic kids, and we’re really excited to see what they can do,” he said.

Maxwell has about 29 kids on the roster as of press time. The Wildcats return six starters including quarterback Jack Meyer, Kayden Stubbs, Taylor Cheek, Ty Robinson, Jaycob Young and Tobey.

Feeney said his team is still trying to adapt to the new offense, but the defense is looking strong right away.

“Defense looks the best,” he said. “I think it always does when you try to teach a new system. Offense takes a little bit to learn ... it’s coming along.”