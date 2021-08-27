Fall Preview: Brady football hopes experience leads to improvement

“If you’ve grown up here, you’ve grown up not liking each other,” Seamann said. “(We) play each other every year.

“I’m hoping the scoreboard will finish with us having more points,” he added. “Records don’t mean anything with a rivalry like that. We know it’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to come down to whoever makes the least amount of mistakes.”

Outside of Maxwell, Seamann said Brady has its sights on all of its district games as well, but probably more so on Medicine Valley and Loomis, who Brady plays in the final game of the season.

“We’ve played Medicine Valley every year for a long time,” Seamann said. “(And Loomis,) playing a good team at home in the last game to try to win a district is nice.”

There’s still a lot Seamann wants to see his team improve on during the season. It starts with the defense and becoming more consistent in creating big plays and stopping the run.

“We have to get better on defense, limit the big plays and we have to force more turnovers,” Seamann said. “We have to stop the run and play good defense. We weren’t able to do that consistently. We have to do a better job limiting those big plays.”

