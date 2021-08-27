Fall Preview: Brady football hopes experience leads to improvement

Last season didn’t go as planned for Andy Seamann and the Brady football team. Only one starter returning, a 1-7 record and a 48-37 loss to rival Maxwell put a damper on the 2020 season.
Seamann also knew it was going to be a rebuilding year and a chance for some of his inexperienced players to get some valuable playing time.
With five returning players on offense and the entire defense coming back for 2021, it’s time for Brady to take the next step.
“Our expectations are for our kids to work hard everyday,” Seamann said. “To work on the little things, and step up as leaders. I want our kids to learn how to work hard.”
Brady’s offense will see Kaden Dady, Triston Stearns, Tayvier Mitchell, Shane Most and Blake Lusk return. Those same five also start on defense along with returner Cameron Carr.
“Our biggest strength needs to be our offense and defense line,” Seamann said. “We return every starter up front.”
The Eagles start off with a tough matchup against a Pleasanton team that went 9-2 last season, but Seamann said he expects the game to be competitive.
Then the Eagles head to Maxwell in Week 2 for a rivalry game. The Wildcats won last year’s matchup, and if there’s one game Seamann said the Eagles have circled, it would be this one.
“If you’ve grown up here, you’ve grown up not liking each other,” Seamann said. “(We) play each other every year.
“I’m hoping the scoreboard will finish with us having more points,” he added. “Records don’t mean anything with a rivalry like that. We know it’s going to be a tough game. It’s going to come down to whoever makes the least amount of mistakes.”
Outside of Maxwell, Seamann said Brady has its sights on all of its district games as well, but probably more so on Medicine Valley and Loomis, who Brady plays in the final game of the season.
“We’ve played Medicine Valley every year for a long time,” Seamann said. “(And Loomis,) playing a good team at home in the last game to try to win a district is nice.”
There’s still a lot Seamann wants to see his team improve on during the season. It starts with the defense and becoming more consistent in creating big plays and stopping the run.
“We have to get better on defense, limit the big plays and we have to force more turnovers,” Seamann said. “We have to stop the run and play good defense. We weren’t able to do that consistently. We have to do a better job limiting those big plays.”