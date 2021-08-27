Fall Preview: Building on a 2020 playoff run for North Platte started in the weight room in 2021

Just like any football coach would tell you, success starts in the weight room. And that’s where coach Todd Rice and the North Platte football team got their 2021 season started.

Summer weights and conditioning were a mainstay for the Bulldogs. Players were bulking up and hitting the weights at least once, sometimes twice a day in preparation for the upcoming season.

“Our top guys have been really committed to it,” Rice said. “Not just improving strength level and hopefully improving some of the explosiveness, but just the team bonding that comes through there, and I think our veteran guys understand that. They’ve done a great job buying into it.”

The buy-in proved to be worth it. Even though every Class A school made the playoffs last season, North Platte was awarded the No. 10 seed, got to host a game and won.

Rice, and even some of the football players, give credit to how hard the program worked in the weight room.

“That’s got to be No. 1 to be a North Platte football player,” Rice said. “We got to earn it in the weight room, put in the time. Our guys have got to be accountable, and our guys got to show up and compete.”