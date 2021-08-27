Fall Preview: Four seniors anchor Maxwell volleyball team

When asked what the biggest challenge of inheriting the Maxwell volleyball team was, new coach Lori Mau said the roster size.
The Wildcats have 12 girls on the roster this season, a decrease from the 15 they had last year. Five of those 12 are freshmen.
But what Maxwell lacks in roster size, it makes up for in experience. The Wildcats have six returning starters and a seventh player that saw time last year. They also have four seniors in Harley Kuenning, Tawnee Stout, Joree Cumming and Mya Essman.
With a new coach and a small roster, Maxwell enters the 2021 season looking to improve on its 8-19 record from last year when it faces Medicine Valley on Aug. 20.
One thing Mau doesn’t have to worry about, though, is team bonding.
“Team unity is a big strength. They work well together,” Mau said. “Our defense and our serving are our biggest strengths.
“The big expectations we set as a team to make sure no matter what we work together, stay together as a team and treat each other as a team,” Mau added.
Mau said Maxwell has responded well to the changes she brought to the program.
“It honestly hasn’t been a challenge,” Mau said. “They bought into everything I’ve introduced. Worked hard to learn the new things they are learning.”
Mau was previously Maxwell’s head coach from 2008-2015 before accepting a position as an assistant coach at North Platte Community College. She stayed on as a guidance counselor at Maxwell, so the players this year have a coach who’s a familiar face.
“It’s been helpful and a little bit intimidating,” Mau said. “I don’t think they were entirely sure what to expect from me. Knowing me and having me in the school is helpful.”
Mau said her time at NPCC helped her prepare to become Maxwell’s head coach again.
“I loved my time out at the college,” she said. “Working with coach (Alexa) McCall taught me a lot. It was helpful to bring some of that here to the girls. It made me a better coach.”
Mau said Maxwell isn’t focused on a certain opponent, and the team is focused on making themselves better. They start the year with two matchups against Brady, two against Overton and a game against Maywood-Hayes Center within the first seven games of the season.
“We are just taking it one game at a time,” Mau said. “For us, we’re just trying to get better one game at a time. We have our rivals. We have Brady for homecoming, and our first home game of the season is pretty exciting. It’s one the girls look forward to.”