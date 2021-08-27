Fall Preview: Four seniors anchor Maxwell volleyball team

Mau was previously Maxwell’s head coach from 2008-2015 before accepting a position as an assistant coach at North Platte Community College. She stayed on as a guidance counselor at Maxwell, so the players this year have a coach who’s a familiar face.

“It’s been helpful and a little bit intimidating,” Mau said. “I don’t think they were entirely sure what to expect from me. Knowing me and having me in the school is helpful.”

Mau said her time at NPCC helped her prepare to become Maxwell’s head coach again.

“I loved my time out at the college,” she said. “Working with coach (Alexa) McCall taught me a lot. It was helpful to bring some of that here to the girls. It made me a better coach.”

Mau said Maxwell isn’t focused on a certain opponent, and the team is focused on making themselves better. They start the year with two matchups against Brady, two against Overton and a game against Maywood-Hayes Center within the first seven games of the season.

“We are just taking it one game at a time,” Mau said. “For us, we’re just trying to get better one game at a time. We have our rivals. We have Brady for homecoming, and our first home game of the season is pretty exciting. It’s one the girls look forward to.”

