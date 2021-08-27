Fall Preview: Hershey gets start-up softball program going

The program is in a two-year trial run, Stenger said, and after those two years are up, it will be decided if the interest in softball is still there.

She wants to see the team have a successful season, and she’s really excited about the pitchers they have. She said they’ve grown a lot.

Stenger also knows the first season is going to be a challenge for the Panthers, but it’s nice seeing everyone get on board. Activities Director Greg Welch jumped right on getting Hershey a full schedule, she said. A few parents of some of the younger girls even went to the school board with all the proposed costs and what needed to be done to get the program started.

Networking with other softball coaches, she said, is going to give her a feel for what she should be doing with the program.

The Panthers play in either doubleheaders or triangulars for a total of roughly 25 to 30 games in the inaugural opening season. Stenger identified Messersmith, Elsasser and Olivia Moorhead as possible impact players in the pitcher’s circle. She also said Katie Abbott, Jaycie Reitz and Karlee Denny could make an impact not just on defense, but also at the plate.