Fall Preview: Hershey gets start-up softball program going

When asked what the hardest part of starting a softball team was, Hershey coach Brittney Stenger instantly said the logistics.
The high school doesn’t have a field, so the school had to work with the city to find a solution. That solution? Hershey Memorial Park, over by where the Hershland Legion baseball team plays during the summer. Sitting next to Hershland’s field is an unused baseball/softball field that serves as the perfect spot for the Hershey team to practice and play.
But what comes after figuring out the logistics? Getting the girls up to speed on playing at the high school level.
“We’re kind of in a weird spot so we could have a varsity and a JV,” Stenger said. “We are a young team. Many of them are freshman and a few haven’t played the sport until this year. They’re learning the fundamentals.”
The Panthers have 14 on the roster, and two of them are seniors in Deonna Elsasser and Rylee Seamann. Hershey also has two juniors Jordyn Messersmith and Elie Schmitt. The rest are sophomores and freshmen.
While the fundamentals are still a work-in-progress, Stenger said the Panthers are starting to come together as a team.
“Honestly, they have bonded so well, and I think that’s half of the battle,” she said. “I think their talk right now is good. We’re still learning the rules, a few of them don’t know the rules. Their bond is definitely their biggest strength.”
The program is in a two-year trial run, Stenger said, and after those two years are up, it will be decided if the interest in softball is still there.
She wants to see the team have a successful season, and she’s really excited about the pitchers they have. She said they’ve grown a lot.
Stenger also knows the first season is going to be a challenge for the Panthers, but it’s nice seeing everyone get on board. Activities Director Greg Welch jumped right on getting Hershey a full schedule, she said. A few parents of some of the younger girls even went to the school board with all the proposed costs and what needed to be done to get the program started.
Networking with other softball coaches, she said, is going to give her a feel for what she should be doing with the program.
The Panthers play in either doubleheaders or triangulars for a total of roughly 25 to 30 games in the inaugural opening season. Stenger identified Messersmith, Elsasser and Olivia Moorhead as possible impact players in the pitcher’s circle. She also said Katie Abbott, Jaycie Reitz and Karlee Denny could make an impact not just on defense, but also at the plate.
Hershey plays a few games on the road to start the season before hosting Kearney Catholic in a doubleheader in Hershey’s first-ever home game.