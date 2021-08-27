Fall Preview: Hershey golf hopes experience helps in 2021

HERSHEY — The Hershey girls golf team returns a number of players from last year. Yet the team is short in terms of experience overall.

“All of the girls are still new to the sport,” Panthers coach Rachel Peers said. “For four of them, last year was their first year and the other three are brand new this year.”

The returning group consists of junior Jazmyne Swartz, and sophomores Claire Sexson, Eva McCreery and Rylan Hudson.

Michalee Brownawell could be one of the key newcomers to the roster this Fall.

“The girls all get along great and they are all so eager to learn,” Peers said. “They are always excited for practice and willing to try new things with their swing. The girls’ games are growing so fast and I truly look forward to how they do.”

The Panthers are scheduled to play in the McCook Invite on Friday and then host a meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course on Sept. 3 among the early-season events.

“I am very excited about this season,” Peers said. “We have some new faces to the team and they are making great progress on their swings. We have a couple of tough courses to play right away but things will get a little easier (after that).”

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.