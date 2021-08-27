Fall Preview: Hershey Panthers focus on finishing football games

HERSHEY — The Hershey football team is coming off a winless season, but in half of those losses, the Panthers were either tied at the half or ahead.
Opponents took advantage of Hershey’s mistakes and overall youth, and, ultimately, physically wore down the Panthers over the final two quarters of regulation.
“We just couldn’t finish,” Hershey coach Greg Welch said.
Ending that trend is something the returning players have made a focus heading into this season.
“That is going to change,” sophomore quarterback and safety Cooper Hill said during a recent team practice.
Hill, who is 6-foot-4 and a second-year starter, is among the 16 returning players for a Hershey team that has 24 individuals on the roster overall.
“We lost some starters but we return a lot of kids — good football players,” Welch said. “We’re excited and have been practicing well (in camp). We have a good group out here and I’m confident that we will be better (this year).”
The Panthers host Centura in a season-opening matchup on Friday, one of five home games Hershey has on its schedule this fall.
“I really think last year helps us moving forward,” Hill said. “We had to learn to be mentally tough — the guys who actually stuck around to get through (the season). We have good confidence going into this first game and if think if we can get that one, it could build (the confidence) and we could have a really good year.”
The team’s potential improvement on defense could play a big part toward that goal.
The Panthers allowed an average of 32.75 points per game last year, but the hope is that a switch to a 4-3 formation and a more aggressive strategy might help address some of the issues the team suffered on that side of the ball.
“I think we’ll be better defensively,” Welch said. “We worked on a lot of aspects of it.”
The Panthers offense is led by Hill, who passed for 476 yards and two touchdowns in a freshman season he said was a learning experience.
“Coming into last year I didn’t really know what to expect,” Hill said, “but playing with these guys for a second year in a row with basically everyone back, I feel a lot more comfortable.”
Hershey also has an offensive line that has four seniors on it. Tackles Devon McCreery and Brecken Glos both have three years varsity experience.
Glos also is one of the top returning defensive players as he finished third on the team last year in tackles, and was second with three tackles for losses.
Sophomore Alex Brown, who started the final three games for the Panthers last year, is expected to be the team’s featured back.
“He did a great job for us last year,” Welch said. “He is someone with great (field) vision and quickness.”