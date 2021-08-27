Fall Preview: Hershey Panthers focus on finishing football games

HERSHEY — The Hershey football team is coming off a winless season, but in half of those losses, the Panthers were either tied at the half or ahead.

Opponents took advantage of Hershey’s mistakes and overall youth, and, ultimately, physically wore down the Panthers over the final two quarters of regulation.

“We just couldn’t finish,” Hershey coach Greg Welch said.

Ending that trend is something the returning players have made a focus heading into this season.

“That is going to change,” sophomore quarterback and safety Cooper Hill said during a recent team practice.

Hill, who is 6-foot-4 and a second-year starter, is among the 16 returning players for a Hershey team that has 24 individuals on the roster overall.

“We lost some starters but we return a lot of kids — good football players,” Welch said. “We’re excited and have been practicing well (in camp). We have a good group out here and I’m confident that we will be better (this year).”

The Panthers host Centura in a season-opening matchup on Friday, one of five home games Hershey has on its schedule this fall.