Fall Preview: Hershey Panthers hope to be on the cusp of reaching state tournament

The Panthers success last season came with a team that featured just three seniors. Junior Tahlia Steinbeck led the team with 185 kills last year and sophomore Emma Hall and Vaughn were also among the top four individuals in that category.

Steinbeck and Hall led the Panthers in assists with 321 and 283, respectively, and Vaughn had a team-best 137 digs.

Steinbeck was a first-team all-SPVA selection, and Vaughn was a second-team pick.

The Panthers have 24 players on the roster overall and sophomores are the biggest class on the team. Kennedy said on-court chemistry was one of the biggest assets for Hershey once again.

“All these girls are comfortable playing together, and they all know what each of them are capable of doing (on the court),” Kennedy said. “They have played so much volleyball together but there is always something that we can improve on.”

She added the team also has confidence coming into the season, hoping to build off the momentum the Panthers had last season. Hershey won seven of its last eight games heading into the subdistrict matchup with Gothenburg.

“Gothenburg played really well,” Kennedy said. “They have some strong hitters and all-around they are a strong defensive team.