Fall Preview: Hershey Panthers hope to be on the cusp of reaching state tournament

HERSHEY — The Hershey volleyball team has reason for optimism this fall.
Five starters return from a team that reached the C1-11 subdistrict title game last year and finished with a 16-8 record.
“We’re really hungry to definitely make it farther than we did last year,” said Shayda Vaughn, a senior outside and right side hitter. “We have set our goals high this year and want to reach them. I feel we’ve all been working hard over the summer, putting in time in the gym and lifting weights.”
The Panthers will get a sense of where they stand early with matchups at Broken Bow, Ogallala and Kearney Catholic in their first three matches of the year.
Broken Bow and Kearney Catholic both qualified for the state tournament last season.
“We’ve got some tough games and I’m glad they are at the begging of the season,” Hershey coach Samantha Kennedy said. “We can build from (the games) and they can set the platform for what we are truly capable of doing (this season).”
The team also faces a challenging SPVA season that features matchups against solid Chase County, St. Pat’s and Bridgeport programs.
“We’ve got a tough conference,” Kennedy said. “Our girls are going to have to show up and play well but I know we are capable of doing that.”
The Panthers success last season came with a team that featured just three seniors. Junior Tahlia Steinbeck led the team with 185 kills last year and sophomore Emma Hall and Vaughn were also among the top four individuals in that category.
Steinbeck and Hall led the Panthers in assists with 321 and 283, respectively, and Vaughn had a team-best 137 digs.
Steinbeck was a first-team all-SPVA selection, and Vaughn was a second-team pick.
The Panthers have 24 players on the roster overall and sophomores are the biggest class on the team. Kennedy said on-court chemistry was one of the biggest assets for Hershey once again.
“All these girls are comfortable playing together, and they all know what each of them are capable of doing (on the court),” Kennedy said. “They have played so much volleyball together but there is always something that we can improve on.”
She added the team also has confidence coming into the season, hoping to build off the momentum the Panthers had last season. Hershey won seven of its last eight games heading into the subdistrict matchup with Gothenburg.
“Gothenburg played really well,” Kennedy said. “They have some strong hitters and all-around they are a strong defensive team.
“We were really young last year,” Kennedy said. “(The loss) made us hungry and also more confident too. Now (the players) know what to expect and they can take that and go with it this year.”