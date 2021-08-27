Fall Preview: Irish football returns solid nucleus on offense

The Irish football team is coming off a seven-win season that included a streak of five straight, as well as a playoff appearance.
But St. Pat’s is looking for even more this fall.
“We’ve got a lot of guys in the weight room working hard every day,” Irish senior quarterback and safety Jack Heiss said during a team practice earlier this month. “I don’t know if there’s a single kid who didn’t get stronger this summer. Everyone has been putting in work in the weight room or speed camps. We’ve just got a hard-working bunch for sure.”
The Irish are expected to be a team to watch this season. St. Pat’s, coming off a 7-2 campaign, is ranked 10th in Class C2 in the initial state prep football poll of the season. Defending state champion Fremont Bergan opens the year at No. 1.
St. Pat’s opened its season Thursday with a home matchup against Doniphan-Trumbull.
Heiss is one of five seniors and seven players returning with varsity experience on both sides of the ball overall for the Irish, who fell to Sutton in a Class C2 first-round playoff game.
“No matter who we’ve had coming back, things are going to change year-to-year,” Irish coach Kevin Dodson said. “But we like the experience we have coming back and our senior leadership. Those are two great places to start.
“But obviously your underclassmen — when you’ve only got 28 kids out — you are going to depend on some of them stepping up and filling some of the roles that we left because of graduation.”
The Irish were an offensive force last year as the team totaled 343 points in nine games. The Irish rolled up 224 points in their final four games before the postseason matchup with Sutton.
Heiss is one of the key returners back for an offense that also includes a game-breaker in sophomore Jackson Roberts. The underclassman is coming off a freshman season in which he rushed for more than 1,300 yards.
“He’s coming off an injury he suffered in the wintertime but right now everything is looking good,” Dodson said of Roberts. “He looks strong and is as healthy as he was (last fall).”
Will Moats also was a threat at wideout and fellow junior Gaven Nutter showed flashes as a playmaker before an injury ended his season.
Three players with varsity experience also return on the Irish offensive line.
“We have a nice nucleus of skill guys to start with (offensively),” Dodson said. “This might be one of the fastest and quickest teams we’ve had in some time. But you can have all the speed in the world and if you can’t get the job done upfront, it’s difficult to get anything done.”
Dodson added that he is confident of his team despite St. Pat’s not having the largest linemen around.
“That’s Irish football. We’re always undersized,” Dodson said, “but our guys are going to work hard at the fundamentals and the techniques and just build on that from week-to-week.”
The same could be said for the Irish overall.
“We had a successful season last year and we hope we can build from that,” Dodson said. “(The players) are working hard and we’re hoping that we can put a product out on the field to be competitive every Friday.”