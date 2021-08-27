Fall Preview: Irish football returns solid nucleus on offense

“But obviously your underclassmen — when you’ve only got 28 kids out — you are going to depend on some of them stepping up and filling some of the roles that we left because of graduation.”

The Irish were an offensive force last year as the team totaled 343 points in nine games. The Irish rolled up 224 points in their final four games before the postseason matchup with Sutton.

Heiss is one of the key returners back for an offense that also includes a game-breaker in sophomore Jackson Roberts. The underclassman is coming off a freshman season in which he rushed for more than 1,300 yards.

“He’s coming off an injury he suffered in the wintertime but right now everything is looking good,” Dodson said of Roberts. “He looks strong and is as healthy as he was (last fall).”

Will Moats also was a threat at wideout and fellow junior Gaven Nutter showed flashes as a playmaker before an injury ended his season.

Three players with varsity experience also return on the Irish offensive line.