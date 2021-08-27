Fall Preview: Logging miles in summer breeds success for North Platte, St. Pat's cross country teams

Near the end of the summer one morning, a couple runners from the North Platte cross country team ran from North Platte to Hershey. They got up early and added 13 miles to their already tedious summer routine.
It’s nothing too challenging for the Bulldogs, who ran nonstop this summer. Coach Jake Hasenauer said in June alone, North Platte logged in a little over 4,000 miles.
“Clear across the United States is 3,200 miles, so it’s one of those things to do it yourself, it would be absolutely impossible,” Hasenauer said.
After a season where both the boys and the girls made it to state and senior Evan Caudy finished fourth by three-tenths of a second, Hasenauer was happy to see how many athletes came out to run this summer.
“It was a really great summer,” Hasenauer said. “We had several different kids that were out training with us each day this summer. We averaged right around 50 kids a morning that we had out. So it was good having everybody show up.”
Caudy, who led the Bulldogs boys last year in every race, said he was pleased with how many teammates came out in an effort to get better.
“It’s very encouraging,” Caudy said. “It’s one of our best turnouts since I’ve been here through the summer. It’s very encouraging to see a lot of those people show up and put in the work just to better the team.
Other returners for the Bulldogs boys include Rian Teets and Quade Lowe. The Bulldog girls return most of their state-qualifying team, led by Zarah Blaesi, who placed 16th, along with Nelia Rivas, Evelyn Blaesi, Alexis Hoatson, Jenessa Arnold and Marissa Holm.
“Success breeds success,” Hasenauer said. “It’s been cool to see the growth and development each year. Even from my first year that I was here doing this, we had 32 kids and we have about double that this year. Just that buy-in factor across everyone.”
The St. Pat’s cross country team was also working hard this summer hoping to improve upon its successful season.
The girls finished sixth thanks to Kate Stienike’s 10th-place performance and Genna Blakely’s 31st-place run. The boys came in eighth, led by Jarrett Miles’ 14th-place finish.
“We had a pretty solid group (this summer),” coach Tim O’Neill said. “I think the main core group, they were there six days a week, put in a solid summer foundation. That’s really encouraging.”
The girls return Stienike, Hayley Miles, Helana Pettit and Madison Gilford, while the boys return Jarrett Miles, Dax Connick, Andrew Brosius and William Tolstedt.
“We’ve always had a pretty good group, but it was a little bit bigger this year and probably a lot more focused this year,” O’Neill said. “Especially the boys. The boys are really focused. They are on fire to hopefully do better than they’ve ever done and I think they have a team to potentially do that.”