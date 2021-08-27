Fall Preview: Logging miles in summer breeds success for North Platte, St. Pat's cross country teams

Near the end of the summer one morning, a couple runners from the North Platte cross country team ran from North Platte to Hershey. They got up early and added 13 miles to their already tedious summer routine.

It’s nothing too challenging for the Bulldogs, who ran nonstop this summer. Coach Jake Hasenauer said in June alone, North Platte logged in a little over 4,000 miles.

“Clear across the United States is 3,200 miles, so it’s one of those things to do it yourself, it would be absolutely impossible,” Hasenauer said.

After a season where both the boys and the girls made it to state and senior Evan Caudy finished fourth by three-tenths of a second, Hasenauer was happy to see how many athletes came out to run this summer.

“It was a really great summer,” Hasenauer said. “We had several different kids that were out training with us each day this summer. We averaged right around 50 kids a morning that we had out. So it was good having everybody show up.”

Caudy, who led the Bulldogs boys last year in every race, said he was pleased with how many teammates came out in an effort to get better.