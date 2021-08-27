Fall Preview: Middle hitters lead Brady volleyball

Rebecca Stearns knows her team is young and inexperienced. Her Brady Eagles volleyball team returns just two starters, has 13 on the roster and has only one senior.
But the experience they do have in middle hitters Summer McConville and Sierra Carr should help as Brady hopes to improve upon a 5-23 record.
“They’re both my middles, so that’s a nice thing,” Stearns said of McConville and Carr. “Your middles set the tone for what’s happening. They know what it’s like to start at the bottom and work to the top.”
The beginning of the season won’t be easy for the Eagles, as they face Pleasanton in the opener followed by Perkins County, South Platte, Maxwell, Paxton, Sandhills Valley and Stapleton, but it’s a chance for Stearns to see what Brady needs to work on.
It will also allow Stearns to give some of her young players that much-needed experience.
“(We’re) throwing in a lot of inexperienced players varsity-wise,” Stearns said. “And we have to throw them into some spots they aren’t comfortable in yet, but they’re doing what they have to do to make it work for us.”
Looking at the roster, four of Brady’s 13 are freshmen, and only two are sophomores. That leaves six juniors on the team, many of whom will probably be thrown in wherever needed.
Stearns said one of Brady’s biggest strengths is its players’ aggressiveness on the court and how much they want to play and get better. Stearns said there are plenty of areas to improve on, as well.
“We’re looking to improve upon skill work,” she said. “Obviously having a better record, but upping our skill work so we’re all competing at that level for the game.”
When asked if there’s a game Brady is looking forward to the most, Stearns unsurprisingly said Maxwell. The Wildcats got the better of the Eagles last season, and Brady will be looking to get that win back.
“Always the Maxwell game,” Stearns said. “The girls, no matter when we come up against Maxwell, that’s one game there’s a little more fire in them.”
That Maxwell game will happen early in the season, and Stearns hopes Brady can keep improving as the year progresses.
“For me, what I expect from them, I want them to grow in their teamwork,” she said. “I want them to grow in their skills, and I want them to love and play the game. Those are probably my biggest three.”