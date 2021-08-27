Fall Preview: Middle hitters lead Brady volleyball

Rebecca Stearns knows her team is young and inexperienced. Her Brady Eagles volleyball team returns just two starters, has 13 on the roster and has only one senior.

But the experience they do have in middle hitters Summer McConville and Sierra Carr should help as Brady hopes to improve upon a 5-23 record.

“They’re both my middles, so that’s a nice thing,” Stearns said of McConville and Carr. “Your middles set the tone for what’s happening. They know what it’s like to start at the bottom and work to the top.”

The beginning of the season won’t be easy for the Eagles, as they face Pleasanton in the opener followed by Perkins County, South Platte, Maxwell, Paxton, Sandhills Valley and Stapleton, but it’s a chance for Stearns to see what Brady needs to work on.

It will also allow Stearns to give some of her young players that much-needed experience.

“(We’re) throwing in a lot of inexperienced players varsity-wise,” Stearns said. “And we have to throw them into some spots they aren’t comfortable in yet, but they’re doing what they have to do to make it work for us.”