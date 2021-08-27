Fall Preview: Morrison, Jones, Carlson lead Bulldog golf

“She’s always been pretty quiet, pretty reserved. Just go out and do your job, and do your job pretty well,” Orcutt said of Morrison. “She brought up a few questions that the younger girls didn’t even think to ask. She brought up some very good things. Same with Abbie, they’re both pretty quiet. They’re good friends. I’m hoping to foster a little more out of them.”

The Bulldogs set out to defend their state title this season despite losing two important members. Morrison said she doesn’t believe North Platte has a target on its back because golf is an individual sport and many are just trying to do the best they can.

But she did say the team needs to have a good mindset going into the season.

“I think just (with) the hard work we’ve been doing, staying positive,” Morrison said. “Golf is very mental, so we have to have that mental mindset” locked in.

Morrison led the way for the Bulldogs at state, carding a 156 to finish third. Jones and Carlson tied for 36th. Both Morrison and Jones said they worked on their game in various ways during the offseason to fix up things they struggled with.

“My putting has been struggling,” Jones said. “So I’m really going to try and work on that this season and figure some stuff out.”