Fall Preview: Morrison, Jones, Carlson lead Bulldog golf

Last season was all about finally winning a state title for the North Platte girls golf team after finishing runner-up the year before. With three of the top 10 golfers in Class A last season, the Bulldogs steamrolled to the state title.
But what happens when two of those three golfers graduate? A bit of a rebuilding period, but nothing North Platte coach Jim Orcutt doesn’t think his team can handle.
“We’re definitely going to miss Baylee (Steele) and Maya (Lashley), but we have a good amount of girls out,” Orcutt said. “We have 14 out and some of them are younger or played another sport.”
The one through three spots in the Bulldog lineup are locked with Karsen Morrison, Abbie Jones and Kaylee Carlson. The four and five spots are still undecided, Orcutt said, and it could go to some of the newcomers.
“We may have some new people in the four and five spots, but that’s not bad either,” Orcutt said. “A little competition isn’t a bad thing, keeps the competitive juices flowing.”
One thing Orcutt is excited to see is how Morrison steps up as a leader as one of the most experienced golfers on the team.
Morrison spent her summer competing around the state, saying she was traveling most weeks playing golf. Jones participated in the Junior Ambassador tournament at River’s Edge and Lake Maloney.
“She’s always been pretty quiet, pretty reserved. Just go out and do your job, and do your job pretty well,” Orcutt said of Morrison. “She brought up a few questions that the younger girls didn’t even think to ask. She brought up some very good things. Same with Abbie, they’re both pretty quiet. They’re good friends. I’m hoping to foster a little more out of them.”
The Bulldogs set out to defend their state title this season despite losing two important members. Morrison said she doesn’t believe North Platte has a target on its back because golf is an individual sport and many are just trying to do the best they can.
But she did say the team needs to have a good mindset going into the season.
“I think just (with) the hard work we’ve been doing, staying positive,” Morrison said. “Golf is very mental, so we have to have that mental mindset” locked in.
Morrison led the way for the Bulldogs at state, carding a 156 to finish third. Jones and Carlson tied for 36th. Both Morrison and Jones said they worked on their game in various ways during the offseason to fix up things they struggled with.
“My putting has been struggling,” Jones said. “So I’m really going to try and work on that this season and figure some stuff out.”
North Platte has some things it needs to figure out before the season really kicks off, but with the amount of girls that came out for the team, that shouldn’t be an issue.
The Bulldogs have a lot of big meets coming up, including their home invite on Sept. 16, where the Class A, B and C champions will all be competing in North Platte.
“Girls golf in Nebraska is quite competitive right now,” Orcutt said. “There are some really good girls in the top 10 to 15 in the state. This is one of the better years that we’ve seen as far as across the board.”