Fall Preview: North Platte softball returns top pitcher, hot bats

“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not exactly sure,” Barner said. “We are going to have to move some people around to make things fit.”

The Bulldogs do that with junior pitcher Tatum Montelongo, who posted a 7-1 record and 1.57 ERA in 30 appearances last season. She will be in front of a Bulldogs defense that is expected to be stout once again.

“Last year’s team was really solid, probably our best defensive team that we’ve had here,” Coach Barner said. “But I expect no drop off on defense (this season). With some work and building on some fundamentals the defense will be just as strong.”

The Bulldogs players repeated their coaches mantra that while the roster changes, the team’s work ethic, style of play and season goals remain the same from one year to the next.

“We have all these fresh faces (this year) but I think they are really going to help mold our team,” Winkler said.

Sydney Barner added that even with a different lineup, the team wants build on the momentum that “we got from last year and bring it into this year.”

The feeling is that the Bulldogs will do exactly that. North Platte was ranked fifth overall and fourth in Class A in the initial state softball poll that was released on Thursday.