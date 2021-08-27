Fall Preview: North Platte softball returns top pitcher, hot bats

Few Nebraska prep softball teams in the state’s history have hit the ball over the fence at the rate that the Bulldogs did last year.
In fact, the 71 home runs North Platte hit as a team were just two off the Class A mark set by Lincoln Southwest in 2018.
That power proficiency helped North Platte to a 31-11 record and a berth in the Class A title game.
The Bulldogs graduated seven seniors from that group, who combined to hit 38 of those home runs. So, North Platte will have a different look, and style, as the team attempts to reach the state tournament for the sixth time since 2013.
“Last year we were a little bigger, stronger — a power-hitting team,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Barner said. “This year we will be a little quicker. I think they’ll be more base hits, playing small-ball and manufacturing runs.”
The Bulldogs have four seniors on the roster that is dominated by a group of 14 sophomores. The returning veterans with the most experience are seniors — Sydney Barner, who had a .447 batting average last year with 15 home runs and 46 RBI — and Emily Winkler, who appeared in 39 games.
“We’ve got a lot of athletic, young players who have been role players and now they’ve got to be everyday players we count on,” Barner said. “We may see some growing pains early on in the season. I’ve talked to people around towan and they ask me, ‘So, where is everyone playing?’
“I’ll be honest with you, I’m not exactly sure,” Barner said. “We are going to have to move some people around to make things fit.”
The Bulldogs do that with junior pitcher Tatum Montelongo, who posted a 7-1 record and 1.57 ERA in 30 appearances last season. She will be in front of a Bulldogs defense that is expected to be stout once again.
“Last year’s team was really solid, probably our best defensive team that we’ve had here,” Coach Barner said. “But I expect no drop off on defense (this season). With some work and building on some fundamentals the defense will be just as strong.”
The Bulldogs players repeated their coaches mantra that while the roster changes, the team’s work ethic, style of play and season goals remain the same from one year to the next.
“We have all these fresh faces (this year) but I think they are really going to help mold our team,” Winkler said.
Sydney Barner added that even with a different lineup, the team wants build on the momentum that “we got from last year and bring it into this year.”
The feeling is that the Bulldogs will do exactly that. North Platte was ranked fifth overall and fourth in Class A in the initial state softball poll that was released on Thursday.
It means North Platte will be viewed as a team to watch again this Fall and also a target for Bulldogs opponents.
“We don’t really worry about the target,” Barner said. “We talk about our process and Ireally hope that’s what our players take from North Platte softball.
“We know how to play Bulldogs softball.” Barner said. “I’m not expecting a big dropoff because there’s a way that we play softball. I hope that carries through.”