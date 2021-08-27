Fall Preview: Purdy, Hayes lead Bulldog volleyball after state playoff appearance in 2020

With seven seniors graduated from a state volleyball tournament team, it makes sense that the Bulldogs entered preseason camp with some question marks in its lineup.

One of those came at setter, a position that senior Sedina Hayes — who was a middle hitter last year — will see time at this fall for the first time since spot duty during her sophomore year on the North Platte reserve team.

The move was made with the graduation of Peyton Neff, who had 806 assists and averaged 9.6 per set last season.

“I asked her mid-camp, ‘Sedina, I need you to do something for me,’” North Platte coach Clancy Hammond said. “She has stepped in and really ran with it.”

Hayes is expected to be paired at setter along with Brooklyn Ayres and will also see time at outside hitter. She welcomes the opportunity at a new position

“It was a really last-second thing but (Hammond) has been asking me to try being a setter for a few years now,” Hayes said. “I’ve alwas been like, ‘No,’ but once she asked me (this year) I think I was just ready to throw myself in there. I am really excited to step into that spot.”